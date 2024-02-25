Mississippi Skies: Our next severe weather forecast has changed. Where are storms possible? Published 12:11 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

We’ll have what some call “Chamber of Commerce” weather across the state Sunday with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Parts of Mississippi will have some gusty winds throughout the day.

As we mentioned last week, the Storm Prediction Center is monitoring the risk for some strong storms, hail, and maybe even a tornado or two midweek. Models are still showing this possibility Wednesday, but the coverage area has moved quite a bit.

The forecast could certainly change again over the next day or two, but for now the risk covers northern Mississippi and stretches north. Rain chances drop considerably the farther south in the state one lives.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 73. Mostly cloudy Sunday night, then clearing. Low of 53.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 75. Breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Mostly clear with a low of 51.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 75. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 49.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 74. Clear Sunday night with a low of 50.