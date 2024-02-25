Mississippi teen charged with drive-by shooting, armed car jacking Published 12:15 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

A Mississippi teen was arrested Saturday for shooting into a home occupied by a female and two minor children and armed carjacking.

George County deputies responded to the 200 block of Old Hwy 26 in the Central community in reference to a drive-by shooting of a residence.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a mobile home had been struck several times while the residence was occupied with an adult female and two minor children. A short time later, deputies received another call in the area of Highway 26 and Gill Road. The caller reported a suspicious male arrived at his residence requesting a phone and asking for help at which time the suspicious male took the caller’s phone and left.

Through further investigation, deputies received a possible location for the suspicious male.

Deputies further attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by the male and a driver, who was later identified as a victim of carjacking.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle at which time the suspect male led deputies on a high-speed pursuit which resulted in a vehicle roll-over accident. The suspect in these incidents has been identified as Noah Davis, 16, of Lucedale.

Davis has been placed in custody at this time and is being charged as an adult. No injuries were reported by any of the victims.

After an initial appearance with a George County justice court judge, Davis received a $100,000 Commercial Bond for Shooting into a Dwelling, a $25,000 Commercial bond for Motor Vehicle Theft, a $100,000 Commercial Bond for Armed Car Jacking, a $25,000 Bond for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and a $2,000 Commercial Bond for Fleeing Law Enforcement in a Motor Vehicle.

The justice court judge assigned to Davis’s hearing noted that the male is a danger to the public and the community.