Body of 21-year-old Mississippi man found along side of interstate Published 12:46 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

Mississippi officials say that a body found on side of the interstate early Monday morning is that of a Brookhaven man.

The body of Johnathan Grammer, 21, was found on the side of Interstate 55 in Lincoln County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. MHP said they received a call was received at 6:17 a.m. Troopers found a pedestrian who had been struck and killed, and no vehicles were on the scene.

The body was found on the southbound side of I-55 just south of the Lincoln County-Copiah County line, near mile marker 48.

MHP is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

An unknown vehicle was traveling south on I-55 when it collided with 21-year-old Johnathan Grammer of Brookhaven, according to Troop M Cpl. Craig James.

Grammer suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.