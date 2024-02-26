Driver on Mississippi interstate claims he was delivering medical supplies. Troopers discover more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana, 5,500 items of drug paraphernalia. Published 3:59 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and 5,000 items of drug paraphernalia were found hidden in the back of a delivery van during a traffic stop by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the following on social media:

On February 25th, 2024, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in Pontotoc County for careless driving. The driver stated he was traveling from California to deliver medical supplies to a location in North Carolina.

After one of our K9s made a positive alert, 1,200 pounds of marijuana, 5,500 suspected items of drug paraphernalia, and 20 pounds of cannabis concentrate were found concealed in a vault at the back of the van.

The driver has been charged with trafficking marijuana and distribution of paraphernalia. Trafficking controlled substances in the state of Mississippi carries a penalty of imprisonment for a term of no less than 10 years nor more than 40 years and a fine of no less than $5,000.00 nor more than $1,000,000. The ten-year mandatory sentence shall not be reduced or suspended, pursuant to state law.

Thank you to our Troopers for your vigilance and to our CTED officers for assisting with this arrest and working together to remove these illegal substances from our state. Great work!