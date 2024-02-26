Mississippi man arrested for burglary, assaulting people inside home

Published 10:48 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested for burglary after allegedly breaking into a home from which he was banned by court order.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to Oak Leaf Lane Friday. The property owner told police the man had broken into the home and assaulted the people inside.

While police were interviewing the victims, the man returned and was arrested on several misdemeanor charges. He was identified as Ramon R. Estrada, 44, of Tupelo. He was charged with burglary of a dwelling.

A municipal court judge ordered Estrada to be held without bond.

