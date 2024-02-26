Mississippi man killed after vehicle collides with culvert, overturns Published 2:44 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

A Mississippi man was killed after his vehicle collided with a culvert and overturned.

Mississippi State Troopers report that Bryan Ford, 34, of Brookhaven, was killed in the accident, which occurred shortly after midnight Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M responded to the crash at approximately 12:29 a.m. on Hwy. 51 in Lincoln County.

According to MHP, a 2014 Lincoln MKZ, driven by Ford, was traveling north on the highway when it left the roadway, collided with a culvert, and overturned.

Ford received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.