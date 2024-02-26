Mississippi sheriff: One person killed in mobile home fire near Alcorn State University

Published 5:22 am Monday, February 26, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Fire truck

One person is dead after an early morning mobile home caught fire near Alcorn State University.

WLBT in Jackson reports that the fire occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday in Claiborne County in Southwest Mississippi.

Officials from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office have not released the name of the deceased, pending notification of kin.

The fire remains under investigation.

