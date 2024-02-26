Mississippi Skies: Very strong winds part of our next weather system Published 10:41 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

If you’re planning on doing any burning outdoors Tuesday, that probably wouldn’t be a good idea.

An approaching storm system is bringing some very strong winds with some of us having gusts up to 40 miles per hour, nearly tropical storm strength.

Models are still showing Wednesday’s system we were watching is staying away from us, taking the severe weather event north. We could have a couple showers Tuesday morning, but nothing widespread. Our chances for rain towards the weekend are increasing, however.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a shower possible in the morning. High of 78. Windy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Tuesday night, a couple showers possible after midnight. Breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 80 and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy overnight with low of 61 and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 81 and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Increasing clouds Tuesday night with a low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high of 77. Becoming cloudy with a low of 63 overnight.