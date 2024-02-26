Mississippi teen arrested after crime spree — accused in drive-by-shooting, armed carjacking, leading officers on high speed chase Published 10:08 am Monday, February 26, 2024

A Mississippi teen has been arrested and will be tried as an adult after reportedly going on a crime spree that allegedly involved an armed carjacking, a drive-by-shooting and leading officers on a high-speed chase.

The George County Sheriff’s Office reports the following on Facebook:

On February 24, 2024 George County deputies responded to the 200 block of Old Hwy 26 in the Central community in reference to a drive by shooting of a residence. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered that a mobile home had been struck several times while the residence was occupied with an adult female and two minor children. A short time later, Deputies received another call in the area of Highway 26 and Gill Rd. The caller reported a suspicious male arrived at his residence requesting a phone and asking for help at which time the suspicious male took the caller’s phone and left.

Through further investigation, Deputies received a possible location for the suspicious male. Deputies further attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by the male and a driver, who was later identified as a victim of car-jacking. The victim was able to escape the vehicle at which time the suspect male led Deputies on a high-speed pursuit which resulted in a vehicle roll-over accident. The suspect in these incidents has been identified as Noah Davis (16), juvenile male, of Lucedale, MS. Davis has been placed in custody at this time and is further being charged as an adult. No injuries were reported by any of the victims.