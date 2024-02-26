Public’s help sought in locating Mississippi man wanted in connection with nephew’s murder Published 2:53 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

Mississippi authorities are requesting help from the public in finding a man wanted in the murder of his nephew.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook:

WANTED: The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance from the public in the location and apprehension of Jeremiah Keyes “AKA”- Bubba.

Keyes is wanted for the Murder of his nephew, Vicatavius Hobson.

Keyes is approximately 39 years old, 5’02, 135 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Keyes has a tattoo on his right shoulder described as “Who can I Trust”, “Bubba” on his left forearm and an unknown tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Keyes does have prior arrests and convictions for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

If you know the whereabouts of Jeremiah Keyes, please call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2914 or CrimeStoppers.