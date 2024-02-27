47 arrests warrants round up dozens of people with drug charges in this Mississippi community Published 8:10 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, with assistance from Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept., Oxford Police Dept., The University Police Dept. Mississippi Attorney General Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Dept., Panola County Sheriff’s Dept., Marshall County Sheriff’s Dept., and the Tupelo Police Dept. conducted a roundup last Wednesday through Friday. This roundup up was made possible by the collaboration and strong working relationship between the listed Agencies.

The Metro Narcotics Unit along with the listed above agencies served 47 arrest warrants in the roundup for people who had allegedly committed drug violations and other felony crimes in Lafayette County. During the course of these arrest, agencies have seized $23,000 U.S. Currency, 5 guns, 2oz of Crack Cocaine, 613 grams of marijuana, 17 THC Carts, 14 bottles of Promethazine Syrup, and 25 DSU of Fentanyl.

Most of these warrants are the direct result of the ongoing investigative efforts of the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit. This team is dedicated to tackling the issues of illegal narcotics in and around Lafayette County.

The following people were arrested:

Scott Norphlet- Sell of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

Porsha Wilson– Sell of Schedule II 3 counts (Fentanyl)

Curry Bibbs- Sell of Schedule II 2cts (Ecstasy)

Jesse Dean- Possession Schedule II W/Intent (Fentanyl) Sell of Schedule II 2cts (Fentanyl)

Landon Mills- Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Lajayvesus Lewis- Sell of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

William Hopper – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine) & Child Abuse

Shandon Coleman- Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) Sell of Stolen Firearm

Laurie Branch- Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Psilocybin)

Shannon Taylor- Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Irvinta Young – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 4cts (Crack) & Possession of Schedule II controlled substance W/Intent while in possession of Firearm

Rayburn Brassell– Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 4cts (Cocaine)

Willis Sisk- Sell of Stolen Firearm

Danny Pettit – Sell and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Reid James – Sell of Schedule I Controlled Substance 2cts (LSD & MDMA)

Tearra White – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Vivian Courser – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Javon Scruggs– Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 5cts (Fentanyl)

Semadja Willingham- Conspiracy to sell a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Pamela Blankenship– Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine)

Sandra Bonner – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Morphine)

Garrett Pourch– Sell of Schedule I Controlled Substance 2cts (THC & Psilocybin) Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance W/Intent 2cts (Marijuana & THC)

Jackson Wright- Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Cocaine)

Dominic Busalachi– Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 3cts (Adderall)

John Leech- Sell of Schedule I Controlled Substance 3cts (THC)

Dalton Patterson – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Hailey Sullivan- Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Ian Hatten – Sell of Schedule I Controlled Substance 2cts (THC) Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance W/Intent (THC)

Matthew Crump – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Jireginald Hervey – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Alana McCammon- Sell of Schedule II of Controlled Substance 2cts, Trafficking 1ct, & Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance W/Intent (Fentanyl)

Jeffery Welch- Sell of Schedule II of Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Keegan Starks- Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance 3cts (Fentanyl)

Mattavious Crump- Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Jertavious Washington- Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance W/Intent (Marijuana)

Desmond Frierson – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance W/Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Angelica Lewis – Conspiracy to Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Markeeya Judson – Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon

Randall Sprayberry – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Corey Reid – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Michael Creswell – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Omar Almuntasser – Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance W/Intent (THC)

Daniel Harris – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Victoria Churchill – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Derius Perry – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance W/Intent (Fentanyl)

Waltrikk Williams II – Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance W/Intent (Marijuana)

Deriguez Rogers – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) Aggravated Assault on Officer, & Felony Fleeing

These people still have outstanding Warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these people you can call Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Office 662-236-3900 or Crime Stoppers 662-234-8799 and remain anonymous.

KYLER WALKER

MALAKHI WILK

KENDREKUS ARMSTRONG

WARREN DRAPER

JOSEPH MILES

MICHAEL STONE HOWELL

DEONTONIO HERVEY

RODDARIOUS TORRANCE

KENDARIOUS BROOM

DESMOND HERVEY

DERRICK GOOCH

LADARRIUS SCOTT

JAVARIOUS FLETCHER

MECAVIONE BAILEY

JOSHUA CRUMPLER

MICHAEL ALFORD

MARKEEYA JUDSON

RAMONA COTTON

BRITTNEY TANKERSLY

JUSTIN WARREN

MATTHEW CRUMP

JOHNNIE PRICE

The Lafayette Metro Narcotics Unit will continue their efforts in deterring illicit activities inside of the Lafayette, Oxford, and University Communities.