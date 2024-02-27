Authorities looking for killer after man driven to Mississippi hospital dies

Published 6:17 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities are looking for a killer after a man was transported to a local hospital and died.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the man was reportedly shot in an incident on Sturgis Road in Winston County.

Officials from the Winston County Sheriff’s Office report Gabriel Gale was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Countryside Club.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Gale was driven to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials with the Winston County Sheriff’s Office are now looking for the person responsible for Gale’s death.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is encouraged to call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 773-5881.

More News

Mississippi research helping US prepare for next disaster

Mississippi man arrested for burglary, assaulting people inside home

Mississippi Skies: Very strong winds part of our next weather system

Driver on Mississippi interstate claims he was delivering medical supplies. Troopers discover more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana, 5,500 items of drug paraphernalia.

Print Article