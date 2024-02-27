Authorities looking for killer after man driven to Mississippi hospital dies Published 6:17 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Authorities are looking for a killer after a man was transported to a local hospital and died.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the man was reportedly shot in an incident on Sturgis Road in Winston County.

Officials from the Winston County Sheriff’s Office report Gabriel Gale was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Countryside Club.

Gale was driven to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials with the Winston County Sheriff’s Office are now looking for the person responsible for Gale’s death.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is encouraged to call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 773-5881.