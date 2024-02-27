Mississippi man guilty of possession, intent to distribute 250 grams of fentanyl Published 8:48 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

A Wiggins man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 250 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.

According to court documents, on September 7, 2023, the Wiggins Police Department received information that George Tavoris Moore Jr., 28, was expected to receive a package containing fentanyl at a Wiggins address. A subsequent investigation led to a search of the Wiggins residence and the package. The search yielded approximately 252 grams of pills containing fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. The DEA reports that two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, and one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. More facts on fentanyl can be found at https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl and https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl.

Moore pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans made the announcement.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Wiggins Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose is prosecuting the case.