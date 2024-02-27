Mississippi Skies: Plenty of rainy weather on the way with temperatures plummeting Wednesday Published 8:46 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

It may seem the ole ground hog may have been right for the past couple of weeks, but it’s going to feel like a late autumn day Wednesday.

We’ll have a good chance for rain from the northern regions to central Mississippi with less of a chance south, but we’ll all continue to deal with strong wind gusts. Our highs in the northern two-thirds of the state will come in the morning before temperatures plummet 15 to 20 degrees by late afternoon.

Although we’ll warm right back up, the rain isn’t going away. We’ll still have plenty of clouds with a few locations getting a peak or two of sunshine the next day or two, but more rain moves into the state Friday with good chances across the state.

North Mississippi

Showers in the early morning, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures falling to the lower 40s by late afternoon. Breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Becoming mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 34.

Central Mississippi

A few rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low-50s by late afternoon. Windy with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Cloudy overnight with a low of 38 with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a few showers, mostly in the morning. A high of 70 in the morning, then temperatures dropping to the mid-50s. Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a low of 41 and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. High of 79. Wind gust up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 47. Breezy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.