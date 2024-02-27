Mississippi traffic stop leads to bust of multi-state stolen vehicle ring

Published 7:09 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Natchez Democrat Staff

From left, Ricky Lee Ellis, Sahmaad Grayson and Henry Washington Jr. have been arrested in connection with a tri-state stolen vehicle ring. (Submitted)

Three men have been arrested after deputies uncovered what they believe to be a multi-state stolen vehicle ring.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office has been working collaboratively with multiple agencies in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas to arrest the three men tied to the ring, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

Ricky Lee Ellis, 34, of Fayette, was arrested Saturday on the charge of receiving stolen property after deputies stopped him in a white Ford Mustang on U.S. 61 North near Northgate shopping center.

This white Ford Mustang stopped in Natchez was listed in NCIC as stolen from Fort Bend County, Texas. (Submitted)

During the traffic stop, deputies learned that the Ford Mustang was listed in NCIC as stolen from Fort Bend County, Texas.

On January 7, 2024, agents with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group also recovered a Blue Ford F-150 on Harlem Lane in the Lagrange area, also listed in NCIC as stolen from Bossier Parish, Louisiana.

On January 7, 2024, agents with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group also recovered a Blue F-150 on Harlem Lane in the Lagrange area, also listed in NCIC as stolen from Bossier Parish, Louisiana. (Submitted)

After deputies continued to investigate and interview witnesses, they arrested Henry Washington Jr., 27, of Natchez and Sahmaad Grayson of Fayette on Monday.

Washington Jr. surrendered himself to deputies at ACSO earlier Monday and Grayson was detained in Jefferson County and brought into ACSO by Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey on Monday evening, Patten said.

Sahmaad Grayson, pictured, was apprehended in Jefferson County and transported to Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening. (Submitted)

Washington Jr. is charged with receiving stolen property regarding the Blue F-150 and Grayson with two counts of possession of stolen property for both the Ford Mustang and the Blue F-150.

Patten added Grayson had been out on bond for an arrest on Feb. 11, in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he was arrested for possession of another stolen vehicle.

Grayson was also arrested on December 10, 2023, by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Patten said his agency has been working with multiple agencies in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana.

“This is a multi-state stolen vehicle ring that scams people out of their cars after posing as buyers,” he said, adding he “would not be surprised if more people are not eventually charged.”

