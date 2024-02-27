Mississippi woman facing credit card fraud charge

Published 8:53 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was arrested for credit card fraud Tuesday.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, an Alias Capias Warrant was served on Kayla D. Long, 36, of Saltillo. The warrant was due to a 2023 report in which Long allegedly stole a credit card and used it at a Lee County business.

Long was ordered to be held without bond in Lee County Circuit Court. She is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.

