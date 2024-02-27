Son of Mississippi congressman arrested in Tennessee, charged with assaulting officer Published 1:26 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The son of a Mississippi congressman was arrested Friday and charged with assaulting a police officer, among other charges.

Michael “Patton” Guest, the son of U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, was arrested Friday in Nashville, Tennessee. The 20-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct, underage drinking and assault of a police officer.

According to the Washington Examiner, the younger Guest was identified in a security video as the person who dropped a cup off the roof of a Nashville bar, which hit a police officer in the foot while the officer was outside the bar.

The incident happened in Nashville’s Broadway Historic District, which is filled with bars, restaurants and shops.

Guest initially denied throwing the cup off of the roof when approached by officers but later admitted to it, according to the Washington Examiner story.

Rep. Guest, a Republican, is chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and is a member of the Law Enforcement Caucus. He was the district attorney for Rankin and Madison counties before being elected to U.S. Congress.