Are you ready to zip through the newest Zaxby’s? You’re in luck if you live in this Mississippi community.

Published 8:55 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

A Mississippi community is celebrating the planned construction of the state’s newest Zaxby’s.

Property owner Richard LaNasa of Mandeville, La., who is opening a Pure Car Wash on Seargent S. Prentiss near Walmart in Natchez, said he has sold land next to it for a Zaxby’s.

The deal is being developed by Retail Specialists of Birmingham, who is the broker of record on the property, LaNasa said.

“They expect to be opening by late fall,” he said. “Certainly by the end of the year.”

He said Pure Car Wash would open by mid-summer.

“It will be a state-of-the-art car wash,” LaNasa said.

This Pure Car Wash location will be LaNasa’s second.

“Our first car wash opened in McComb. This will be our second location,” he said.

The new car wash is a project being developed by LaNasa and his wife, Kim, and Chris Honea and his wife, Corey.

“We are hoping to hire at least two special needs individuals for either part-time or full-time positions at the car wash. We are working with Ronnie Calhoun on that right now,” LaNasa said.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said he is excited about the popular restaurant planning to open a location in Natchez.

“We are so excited this project is coming to Natchez. A new car wash that is state of the art will definitely be welcome. However, Zaxby’s chicken is going to be a tremendous hit,” he said.

“We continue to be so grateful to people like Richard LaNasa and his wife, Kim, and their development team for all that they are doing in Natchez,” Gibson said.

The LaNasas and their partner, Johnny Bordes, own the former Community Hospital property and are working to develop it as part of the Med Natchez medical zone.

“The work they have done at the old Community Hospital site is truly impressive and it works well with our vision for a commercial medical development,” the mayor said.

The LaNasas became acquainted with Natchez 11 years ago when they bought a second home here.

“We fell in love with the city and the progressive attitude here and with Mayor Dan,” LaNasa said.

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is known for its Chicken Fingerz, Zalads, wings and signature sauces and fried pickles.

The company, based in Athens, Ga., has more than 940 locations in 17 states.

Zaxby’s public relations office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Pure Car Wash uses filtered water and biodegradable cleansers to wash vehicles while conserving water and protecting the planet, according to its website.