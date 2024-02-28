Mississippi man gets max sentence for assaulting postal worker

Published 8:57 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A Clarksdale resident was sentenced last to serve the statutory maximum sentence of eight years in prison following his conviction for assaulting a U.S. Postal carrier.

According to court documents, John Scott, 21, assaulted a U.S. Postal carrier and attempted to force the carrier to perform oral sex on Feb. 11, 2023.

Scott was arrested that day and has remained in custody since. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills recently ordered Scott to serve 96 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He also recommended that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons evaluate Scott for sexual dangerousness under federal law.

