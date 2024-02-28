Mississippi Skies: More rainy weather on the way with some storms possible Published 8:51 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Although some people received a decent amount of rain Wednesday, others barely saw a drop as the line of showers fell apart as it moved across the state. If you’re hoping for some more rain, you’re in luck.

Rain is likely to return for most of the state Thursday night with a few thunderstorms also possible, mainly in the southern counties. Rain will continue into Friday.

As far as the extended forecast, some of us will get some sunshine Saturday, but clouds and rain chances will be right back on the horizon. Thankfully, even though we’re in the severe weather season, we’ve made it through this front without severe weather and the weekend looks to stay the same.

In the meantime, we have an increasing fire danger. The National Weather Service has placed most of us under a Level 2 risk for fire weather due to gusty winds continuing.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 50. Showers becoming likely Thursday night with a low of 41.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy and breezy with a high of 52. Showers overnight with a low of 41.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 56. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Showers are likely Thursday night with a few thunderstorms possible. Low of 44.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 61. Showers likely overnight with a storm or two possible. Low of 52.