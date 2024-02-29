Juveniles arrested in string of Mississippi burglaries Published 7:16 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

Picayune police arrested three juvenile males concerning a string of burglaries, including a commercial break-in at Smoke EZ on February 26th.

Officers responded to 1125 Hwy 43 North for the commercial burglary and were informed of a suspect description before arrival. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department located a juvenile matching the description during a traffic stop. Evidence found at the scene and during a search of the juvenile’s residence linked him to multiple burglaries, including the one at Smoke EZ.

Detectives conducted a consensual search at the juvenile’s home and discovered more stolen items, including a mask used in previous burglaries. The juvenile admitted to commercial burglary and was linked to several vehicle burglaries in the area over the last weeks. Two other juvenile males were identified as accomplices in the vehicle burglaries.

During the investigation, officers recovered a stolen pistol in the possession of one of the juveniles. All three were arrested by the Picayune Police Department and released to their guardian.