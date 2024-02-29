Mississippi police charge man with armed robbery, escape Published 8:02 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

The Gulfport Police Department arrested 36-year-old Milki Mussa Ibrahim and charged him with two counts of armed robbery, one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction, and one count of escape Thursday.

On Feb. 23, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of East Pass Road in reference to an armed robbery. Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect, later identified as Ibrahim, allegedly entered the business armed with a firearm and demanded money. After obtaining money, Ibrahim fled the scene.

On February 29, 2024, the Gulfport Police Department SWAT team conducted a search warrant and took Ibrahim into custody. During a search of the residence, a firearm was located next to identifying documents belonging to Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was transported to the Gulfport Police Department, and upon arrival, he slipped his handcuffs and attempted to run away from officers but was quickly apprehended. While in the interview room, Ibrahim attempted to escape by climbing through the ceiling tiles.

Ibrahim was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $350,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.