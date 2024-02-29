Mississippi Skies: Rainy weather Friday with a few storms possible Published 7:53 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

Friday will be quite rainy for most of the state. Although we’re expecting mostly rainfall, a few thunderstorms are possible, too.

Rain will clear northern Mississippi by lunchtime, but we’ll still have cloudy skies. Some of us could have some clouds mixed with sun Saturday, but we’ll return to rain and storms later in the weekend.

Our cool snap is also about over as temperatures will begin a warming trend.

North Mississippi

Cloudy with showers likely in the morning. High of 54. Mostly cloudy Friday night with a low of 45.

Central Mississippi

Showers likely with a few storms possible. High of 57. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 48.

South Mississippi

Showers likely with a storm or two around. High of 61. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 51.

Gulf Coast

Showers likely with a thunderstorm possible. Breezy with a high of 67. Mostly cloudy Friday night with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Low of 58.