Mississippi baby beats the odds to be born on Leap Day Published 6:03 am Friday, March 1, 2024

A baby born at Merit Health Natchez defied the odds today to be born on Leap Day, an opportunity that only comes once every four years.

“Baby Carradine leaped into the world today at 8:17 a.m., making him what is affectionately known as a “leap year baby!” the hospital shared on its social media page.

Baby Carradine was born weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and 18 and one-half inches long. Both mom and baby are doing well, the hospital shared.

The chances of being born on a Leap Day are only one in 1,461 or 0.068 percent. Babies born on Leap Day are referred to as “leaplings” or “leapers.”

It’s “one of the rarest birthdays a person can have,” Merit Health Natchez said. “This little cutie isn’t thinking about that right now though. He’s just resting peacefully! Congratulations on your special birthday.”

This story will be updated when baby Carradine and his parents have had their rest and can tell us more.