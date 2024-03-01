Mississippi councilwoman apologizes after record of DUI arrest involving marijuana uncovered Published 7:04 am Friday, March 1, 2024

A Mississippi councilwoman has apologized after a television news station discovered she had been arrested months ago on a DUI charge related to the use of marijuana.

WLBT in Jackson reports that had reporters not discovered the DUI charge when they did, the records were soon to be expunged and kept secret from the public.

According to WLBT, records indicate that Jackson City Council Vice-President Angelique Lee was charged in June after being pulled over by a Madison police officer on Interstate 55 North.

The officer, who reportedly smelled marijuana coming out of the vehicle, conducted several sobriety tests, which Lee reportedly failed. She was subsequently arrested and given a $1,500 bond.

After completing a DUI non-adjudication program, the arrest and charge will not appear on the Ward 2 councilwoman’s record.

Lee apologized to her constituents for the incident after WLBT approached her about the arrest.

