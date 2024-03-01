Mississippi man missing for two weeks found dead Published 12:55 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

The body of a Mississippi man reported missing two weeks ago has been found.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday morning that the body of Phillip Gordon, 66, had been recovered in Crosby.

Gordon had been last seen on Thursday, Feb. 15, in Crosby and had been the subject of an ongoing search and investigation.

“The coroner was notified and the investigation continues to determine the cause of death,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote on social media. “Goron had been missing since Feb. 15, 2024.

“The family and the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office would like to thank everyone who has been involved with the search. We are continuing to ask for your prayers for his family.”

The investigation is ongoing.