Mississippi man missing for two weeks found dead

Published 12:55 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

The body of a Mississippi man reported missing two weeks ago has been found.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday morning that the body of Phillip Gordon, 66, had been recovered in Crosby.

Gordon had been last seen on Thursday, Feb. 15, in Crosby and had been the subject of an ongoing search and investigation.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“The coroner was notified and the investigation continues to determine the cause of death,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote on social media. “Goron had been missing since Feb. 15, 2024.

“The family and the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office would like to thank everyone who has been involved with the search. We are continuing to ask for your prayers for his family.”

The investigation is ongoing.

More News

Suspected kidnapper found shot dead after parents track Mississippi teen using phone app

Mississippi councilwoman apologizes after record of DUI arrest involving marijuana uncovered

Mississippi couple’s house destroyed after pile of tires bursts into flames

Mississippi baby beats the odds to be born on Leap Day

Print Article