Suspected kidnapper found shot dead after parents track Mississippi teen using phone app Published 10:13 am Friday, March 1, 2024

A man accused of kidnapping a Mississippi teen was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Naquaris Williams, 22, was identified by the Lee County Coroner’s Office as the person found dead in a grassy area along Washington Drive in Shannon. The coroner’s office reports that Williams was shot and killed.

Williams was reportedly connected to the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reports that the teen’s parent used a phone app to track their daughter’s whereabouts.

Their first attempt to find their child at the Lee County Industrial Park was unsuccessful. Their second attempt to track their daughter led them to the city of Shannon, where the parents reportedly found their daughter with Williams, the reported kidnapper.

Afterward, Williams was reportedly shot and killed on Washington Drive, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m.

The circumstances behind the shooting have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.