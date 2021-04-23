Stacker Test

by Stacker on April 22, 2021 at 2:08 pm

Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi The United States by April 21 had reached 569,404 deaths due to COVID-19 and more than 31.9 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents from 4/13/2021 to 4/19/2021. Ties are broken by total new cases.As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and even every county—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. Keep reading to see where infection rates are highest in your home state.NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #50. Rankin County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (72 new cases, +29% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 2.1% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,622 (13,388 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (277 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 4.8%Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #49. Copiah County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (13 new cases, -7% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 2.1% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,486 (2,943 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (65 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 11.1%Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons #48. Sharkey County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 2.1% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,525 (498 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (17 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons #47. Itawamba County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (11 new cases, +38% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 0.0% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,736 (2,979 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (77 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons #46. Clay County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 0.0% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,490 (1,833 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (54 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 5.5%Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons #45. Holmes County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (8 new cases, +14% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 0.0% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,005 (1,872 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (1 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (72 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 7.1%Cohee // Wikimedia Commons #44. Lee County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (41 new cases, +37% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 2.1% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,588 (9,900 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (170 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 4.4%Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons #43. Jackson County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (70 new cases, +56% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 4.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,170 (13,169 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (243 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 4.3%Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons #42. Pearl River County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (27 new cases, +8% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 4.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,008 (4,447 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (3 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (142 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 1.6%Cohee // Wikimedia Commons #41. Union County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (14 new cases, -22% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 4.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,059 (4,051 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (75 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 4.7%dmtilley // Wikimedia Commons #40. George County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (12 new cases, +20% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 4.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,755 (2,390 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (47 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons #39. Harrison County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (103 new cases, +37% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 6.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,456 (17,596 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (303 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.5%Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons #38. Scott County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (14 new cases, -26% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 6.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,090 (3,119 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (1 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (73 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 5.0%Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons #37. Coahoma County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (11 new cases, +38% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 6.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,140 (2,907 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (79 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.7%Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #36. Humphreys County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 6.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,744 (947 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (32 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.6%NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #35. Kemper County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 8.5% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,823 (957 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (28 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons #34. Tishomingo County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (10 new cases, +233% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 10.6% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,505 (2,230 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (67 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #33. Webster County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 10.6% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,756 (1,139 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.7%Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons #32. Oktibbeha County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (28 new cases, +87% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 19.1% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,236 (4,580 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (97 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 7.2%NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #31. Panola County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (19 new cases, +27% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 19.1% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,047 (4,461 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (103 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.0%Marduk // Wikimedia Commons #30. Leake County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (13 new cases, +62% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 21.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,516 (2,624 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (73 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 8.5%Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons #29. Lauderdale County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (43 new cases, -37% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 23.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,756 (7,232 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (237 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.2%Cohee // Wikimedia Commons #28. Chickasaw County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 23.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,033 (2,058 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (57 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons #27. Tallahatchie County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 23.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,767 (1,763 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (40 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 13.0%Courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons #26. Lincoln County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (21 new cases, +110% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 29.8% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,396 (3,892 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (109 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 2.4%The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons #25. Lamar County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (39 new cases, +30% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 31.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,703 (6,146 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (85 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 1.7%Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons #24. Newton County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 31.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,709 (2,461 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (61 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.1%Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons #23. Warren County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (29 new cases, +107% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 36.2% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,497 (4,310 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (119 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 1.1%Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons #22. Madison County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (69 new cases, +73% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 38.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,377 (9,965 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (212 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.1%Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons #21. Noxubee County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 42.6% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,153 (1,266 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.6 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (34 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons #20. Smith County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 46.8% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,034 (1,597 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (34 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.0%Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons #19. Lowndes County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (41 new cases, +37% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 48.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,762 (6,306 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (144 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 7.3%Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons #18. Wilkinson County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 48.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,567 (653 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 23.2 (2 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (29 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%CapCase // Wikimedia Commons #17. Neshoba County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (21 new cases, +11% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 53.2% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,768 (4,009 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 604 (176 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 1.5%Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons #16. Amite County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (9 new cases, -40% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 55.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,840 (1,210 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (41 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 13.6%Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #15. Clarke County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (13 new cases, +44% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 78.7% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,460 (1,781 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (77 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 5.0%Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons #14. Marshall County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (30 new cases, +20% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 80.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,192 (4,303 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (3 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (103 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.3%Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #13. Lafayette County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (53 new cases, +10% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 108.5% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,257 (6,081 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (118 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 2.1%Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons #12. Alcorn County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (38 new cases, +245% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 119.1% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,159 (3,015 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (66 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.6%Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #11. Tunica County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 121.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,745 (1,035 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (25 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons #10. Sunflower County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (27 new cases, +145% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 129.8% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,222 (3,320 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (90 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 7.1%Catherine Harris // Wikimedia Commons #9. Tate County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (32 new cases, +39% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 140.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,507 (3,259 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (84 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.0%Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons #8. Simpson County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (30 new cases, +275% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 140.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,894 (2,904 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.5 (2 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (86 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 13.0%Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons #7. Pike County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (45 new cases, +61% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 144.7% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,211 (3,226 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (105 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.7%Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons #6. Grenada County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (24 new cases, +60% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 146.8% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,395 (2,573 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.5 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (85 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 8.7%NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #5. Yalobusha County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (14 new cases, -18% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 146.8% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,231 (1,602 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (36 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 10.7%Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons #4. DeSoto County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (221 new cases, +51% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 153.2% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,357 (21,005 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (2 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (250 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.9%Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons #3. Franklin County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (12 new cases, +33% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 231.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,774 (831 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (23 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 14.0%Cohee // Wikimedia Commons #2. Calhoun County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (26 new cases, +420% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 285.1% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,545 (1,658 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.9 (2 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (32 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.7%Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons #1. Choctaw County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (16 new cases, +433% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 314.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,062 (744 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (17 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 7.9%