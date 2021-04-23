Stacker Test
Stacker Stacker delivers entertainment, travel, sports, finance, lifestyle, and news stories in an easy-to-read slideshow format, all driven by expert research, data analysis and editorial insight on some of the important and entertaining topics in the news today
-
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
by Stacker on April 22, 2021 at 2:08 pm
Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi The United States by April 21 had reached 569,404 deaths due to COVID-19 and more than 31.9 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents from 4/13/2021 to 4/19/2021. Ties are broken by total new cases.As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and even every county—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. Keep reading to see where infection rates are highest in your home state.NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #50. Rankin County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (72 new cases, +29% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 2.1% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,622 (13,388 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (277 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 4.8%Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #49. Copiah County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (13 new cases, -7% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 2.1% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,486 (2,943 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (65 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 11.1%Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons #48. Sharkey County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 2.1% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,525 (498 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (17 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons #47. Itawamba County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (11 new cases, +38% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 0.0% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,736 (2,979 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (77 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons #46. Clay County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 0.0% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,490 (1,833 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (54 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 5.5%Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons #45. Holmes County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (8 new cases, +14% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 0.0% less cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,005 (1,872 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (1 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (72 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 7.1%Cohee // Wikimedia Commons #44. Lee County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (41 new cases, +37% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 2.1% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,588 (9,900 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (170 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 4.4%Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons #43. Jackson County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (70 new cases, +56% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 4.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,170 (13,169 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (243 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 4.3%Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons #42. Pearl River County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (27 new cases, +8% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 4.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,008 (4,447 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (3 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (142 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 1.6%Cohee // Wikimedia Commons #41. Union County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (14 new cases, -22% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 4.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,059 (4,051 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (75 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 4.7%dmtilley // Wikimedia Commons #40. George County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (12 new cases, +20% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 4.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,755 (2,390 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (47 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons #39. Harrison County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (103 new cases, +37% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 6.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,456 (17,596 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (303 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.5%Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons #38. Scott County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (14 new cases, -26% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 6.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,090 (3,119 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (1 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (73 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 5.0%Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons #37. Coahoma County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (11 new cases, +38% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 6.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,140 (2,907 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (79 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.7%Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #36. Humphreys County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 6.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,744 (947 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (32 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.6%NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #35. Kemper County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 8.5% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,823 (957 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (28 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons #34. Tishomingo County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (10 new cases, +233% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 10.6% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,505 (2,230 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (67 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #33. Webster County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 10.6% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,756 (1,139 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.7%Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons #32. Oktibbeha County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (28 new cases, +87% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 19.1% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,236 (4,580 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (97 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 7.2%NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #31. Panola County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (19 new cases, +27% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 19.1% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,047 (4,461 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (103 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.0%Marduk // Wikimedia Commons #30. Leake County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (13 new cases, +62% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 21.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,516 (2,624 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (73 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 8.5%Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons #29. Lauderdale County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (43 new cases, -37% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 23.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,756 (7,232 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (237 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.2%Cohee // Wikimedia Commons #28. Chickasaw County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 23.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,033 (2,058 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (57 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons #27. Tallahatchie County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 23.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,767 (1,763 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (40 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 13.0%Courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons #26. Lincoln County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (21 new cases, +110% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 29.8% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,396 (3,892 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (109 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 2.4%The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons #25. Lamar County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (39 new cases, +30% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 31.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,703 (6,146 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (85 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 1.7%Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons #24. Newton County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 31.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,709 (2,461 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (61 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.1%Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons #23. Warren County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (29 new cases, +107% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 36.2% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,497 (4,310 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (119 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 1.1%Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons #22. Madison County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (69 new cases, +73% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 38.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,377 (9,965 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (212 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.1%Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons #21. Noxubee County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 42.6% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,153 (1,266 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.6 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (34 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons #20. Smith County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 46.8% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,034 (1,597 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (34 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 3.0%Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons #19. Lowndes County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (41 new cases, +37% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 48.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,762 (6,306 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (144 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 7.3%Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons #18. Wilkinson County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 48.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,567 (653 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 23.2 (2 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (29 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%CapCase // Wikimedia Commons #17. Neshoba County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (21 new cases, +11% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 53.2% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,768 (4,009 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 604 (176 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 1.5%Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons #16. Amite County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (9 new cases, -40% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 55.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,840 (1,210 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (41 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 13.6%Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #15. Clarke County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (13 new cases, +44% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 78.7% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,460 (1,781 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (77 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 5.0%Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons #14. Marshall County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (30 new cases, +20% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 80.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,192 (4,303 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (3 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (103 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.3%Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #13. Lafayette County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (53 new cases, +10% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 108.5% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,257 (6,081 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (118 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 2.1%Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons #12. Alcorn County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (38 new cases, +245% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 119.1% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,159 (3,015 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (66 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.6%Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #11. Tunica County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 121.3% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,745 (1,035 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (25 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 0.0%Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons #10. Sunflower County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (27 new cases, +145% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 129.8% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,222 (3,320 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (90 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 7.1%Catherine Harris // Wikimedia Commons #9. Tate County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (32 new cases, +39% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 140.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,507 (3,259 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (84 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.0%Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons #8. Simpson County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (30 new cases, +275% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 140.4% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,894 (2,904 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.5 (2 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (86 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 13.0%Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons #7. Pike County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (45 new cases, +61% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 144.7% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,211 (3,226 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (105 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.7%Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons #6. Grenada County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (24 new cases, +60% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 146.8% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,395 (2,573 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.5 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (85 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 8.7%NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #5. Yalobusha County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (14 new cases, -18% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 146.8% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,231 (1,602 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (36 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 10.7%Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons #4. DeSoto County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (221 new cases, +51% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 153.2% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,357 (21,005 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (2 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (250 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.9%Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons #3. Franklin County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (12 new cases, +33% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 231.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,774 (831 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (23 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 14.0%Cohee // Wikimedia Commons #2. Calhoun County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (26 new cases, +420% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 285.1% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,545 (1,658 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.9 (2 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (32 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 6.7%Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons #1. Choctaw County - New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (16 new cases, +433% change from previous week) --- Compared to average rate of new cases in Mississippi: 314.9% more cases per 100k residents - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,062 (744 total cases) - New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week) - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (17 total deaths) - Test positivity rate: 7.9%
-
States sending the most people to Mississippi
by Stacker on April 22, 2021 at 3:49 am
Canva States sending the most people to Mississippi The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Mississippi from the state in 2019.The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Mississippi.Katherine Welles // Shutterstock #30. Nebraska - Moved from Nebraska to Mississippi in 2019: 290--- 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state--- #32 most common destination from Nebraska- Moved from Mississippi to Nebraska in 2019: 238--- #31 most common destination from MississippiGlorioussandwich // Wikimedia #29. North Dakota - Moved from North Dakota to Mississippi in 2019: 291--- 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state--- #23 most common destination from North Dakota- Moved from Mississippi to North Dakota in 2019: 0--- #46 (tie) most common destination from MississippiDrobinson // Wikimedia Commons #28. Oklahoma - Moved from Oklahoma to Mississippi in 2019: 292--- 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state--- #37 most common destination from Oklahoma- Moved from Mississippi to Oklahoma in 2019: 271--- #28 most common destination from Mississippirandy andy // Shutterstock #27. Nevada - Moved from Nevada to Mississippi in 2019: 298--- 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state--- #38 most common destination from Nevada- Moved from Mississippi to Nevada in 2019: 1,861--- #10 most common destination from MississippiPhotosByMahin // Pixabay #26. Michigan - Moved from Michigan to Mississippi in 2019: 309--- 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state--- #43 most common destination from Michigan- Moved from Mississippi to Michigan in 2019: 1,502--- #12 most common destination from MississippiNile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons #25. Utah - Moved from Utah to Mississippi in 2019: 406--- 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state--- #35 most common destination from Utah- Moved from Mississippi to Utah in 2019: 168--- #33 most common destination from MississippiArina P Habich // Shutterstock #24. Colorado - Moved from Colorado to Mississippi in 2019: 421--- 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state--- #47 most common destination from Colorado- Moved from Mississippi to Colorado in 2019: 554--- #18 most common destination from MississippiChris Watson // Wikicommons #23. Kentucky - Moved from Kentucky to Mississippi in 2019: 463--- 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state--- #27 most common destination from Kentucky- Moved from Mississippi to Kentucky in 2019: 246--- #30 most common destination from MississippiDPPed// Wikimedia #22. Arizona - Moved from Arizona to Mississippi in 2019: 495--- 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state--- #43 most common destination from Arizona- Moved from Mississippi to Arizona in 2019: 393--- #26 most common destination from MississippiNick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation #21. Washington - Moved from Washington to Mississippi in 2019: 526--- 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state--- #43 most common destination from Washington- Moved from Mississippi to Washington in 2019: 136--- #34 most common destination from MississippiTommyBrison // Shutterstock #20. Missouri - Moved from Missouri to Mississippi in 2019: 528--- 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state--- #37 most common destination from Missouri- Moved from Mississippi to Missouri in 2019: 2,091--- #8 most common destination from MississippiStuart Seeger // Wikicommons #19. Oregon - Moved from Oregon to Mississippi in 2019: 565--- 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state--- #30 most common destination from Oregon- Moved from Mississippi to Oregon in 2019: 10--- #42 most common destination from MississippiTim Kiser // Wikicommons #18. West Virginia - Moved from West Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 647--- 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state--- #13 most common destination from West Virginia- Moved from Mississippi to West Virginia in 2019: 0--- #46 (tie) most common destination from MississippiESB Professional // Shutterstock #17. Pennsylvania - Moved from Pennsylvania to Mississippi in 2019: 917--- 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state--- #36 most common destination from Pennsylvania- Moved from Mississippi to Pennsylvania in 2019: 65--- #37 most common destination from MississippiFamartin // Wikicommons #16. Maryland - Moved from Maryland to Mississippi in 2019: 975--- 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state--- #29 most common destination from Maryland- Moved from Mississippi to Maryland in 2019: 396--- #25 most common destination from MississippiAkhenaton06 // Wikicommons #15. South Carolina - Moved from South Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,016--- 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state--- #23 most common destination from South Carolina- Moved from Mississippi to South Carolina in 2019: 546--- #19 most common destination from MississippiRoyalbroil // Wikimedia Commons #14. Wisconsin - Moved from Wisconsin to Mississippi in 2019: 1,146--- 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state--- #24 most common destination from Wisconsin- Moved from Mississippi to Wisconsin in 2019: 581--- #17 most common destination from MississippiSharkshock // Shutterstock #13. North Carolina - Moved from North Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,383--- 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state--- #35 most common destination from North Carolina- Moved from Mississippi to North Carolina in 2019: 818--- #14 most common destination from MississippiWangkun Jia // Shutterstock #12. New York - Moved from New York to Mississippi in 2019: 2,124--- 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state--- #32 most common destination from New York- Moved from Mississippi to New York in 2019: 444--- #23 most common destination from MississippiCanva #11. Ohio - Moved from Ohio to Mississippi in 2019: 2,153--- 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state--- #23 most common destination from Ohio- Moved from Mississippi to Ohio in 2019: 1,413--- #13 most common destination from MississippiRon Cogswell//Wikicommons #10. Virginia - Moved from Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,244--- 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state--- #25 most common destination from Virginia- Moved from Mississippi to Virginia in 2019: 1,512--- #11 most common destination from MississippiCanva #9. Georgia - Moved from Georgia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,271--- 3.7% of new residents that moved from another state--- #23 most common destination from Georgia- Moved from Mississippi to Georgia in 2019: 5,502--- #3 most common destination from MississippiCanva #8. Arkansas - Moved from Arkansas to Mississippi in 2019: 2,625--- 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state--- #8 most common destination from Arkansas- Moved from Mississippi to Arkansas in 2019: 1,867--- #9 most common destination from Mississippien:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia #7. California - Moved from California to Mississippi in 2019: 3,024--- 4.9% of new residents that moved from another state--- #40 most common destination from California- Moved from Mississippi to California in 2019: 2,354--- #7 most common destination from MississippiChristopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons #6. Illinois - Moved from Illinois to Mississippi in 2019: 3,133--- 5.1% of new residents that moved from another state--- #25 most common destination from Illinois- Moved from Mississippi to Illinois in 2019: 765--- #15 most common destination from MississippiM Floyd // Flickr #5. Alabama - Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512--- 5.7% of new residents that moved from another state--- #8 most common destination from Alabama- Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377--- #6 most common destination from MississippiAlan Botting // Wikimedia Commons #4. Texas - Moved from Texas to Mississippi in 2019: 4,689--- 7.6% of new residents that moved from another state--- #30 most common destination from Texas- Moved from Mississippi to Texas in 2019: 6,316--- #2 most common destination from MississippiKolossos // Wikimedia Commons #3. Florida - Moved from Florida to Mississippi in 2019: 4,712--- 7.6% of new residents that moved from another state--- #27 most common destination from Florida- Moved from Mississippi to Florida in 2019: 4,572--- #5 most common destination from MississippiImilious // Wikicommons #2. Tennessee - Moved from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2019: 9,192--- 14.9% of new residents that moved from another state--- #6 most common destination from Tennessee- Moved from Mississippi to Tennessee in 2019: 12,011--- #1 most common destination from MississippiPedro Szekely // flickr #1. Louisiana - Moved from Louisiana to Mississippi in 2019: 9,257--- 15.0% of new residents that moved from another state--- #2 most common destination from Louisiana- Moved from Mississippi to Louisiana in 2019: 5,395--- #4 most common destination from Mississippi
-
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi
by Stacker on April 21, 2021 at 2:55 am
Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county threin—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of April 20 had reached 568,439 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 31.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of April 19, 2021. In Mississippi, 21.3% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 25.6% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.Cohee // Wikimedia Commons #50. Lee County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.0% (16,239 fully vaccinated) --- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (7,369 fully vaccinated) --- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (170 total deaths) --- 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,588 (9,900 total cases) --- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiNicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons #49. Washington County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.0% (8,335 fully vaccinated) --- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (3,902 fully vaccinated) --- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (133 total deaths) --- 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,061 (5,296 total cases) --- 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiChris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons #48. Coahoma County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.0% (4,198 fully vaccinated) --- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (1,864 fully vaccinated) --- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (79 total deaths) --- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,140 (2,907 total cases) --- 26.5% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiNatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #47. Panola County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.1% (6,522 fully vaccinated) --- 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (3,174 fully vaccinated) --- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (103 total deaths) --- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,047 (4,461 total cases) --- 25.6% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiMarduk // Wikimedia Commons #46. Leake County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.1% (4,354 fully vaccinated) --- 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (2,180 fully vaccinated) --- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (73 total deaths) --- 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,516 (2,624 total cases) --- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiSkye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons #45. Tishomingo County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.2% (3,715 fully vaccinated) --- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (2,109 fully vaccinated) --- 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (67 total deaths) --- 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,505 (2,230 total cases) --- 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiCohee // Wikimedia Commons #44. Prentiss County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.3% (4,859 fully vaccinated) --- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (2,569 fully vaccinated) --- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (59 total deaths) --- 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,012 (2,767 total cases) --- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiCalvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons #43. Jefferson Davis County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.3% (2,149 fully vaccinated) --- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (1,134 fully vaccinated) --- 24.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (32 total deaths) --- 20.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,508 (1,058 total cases) --- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiCohee // Wikimedia Commons #42. Chickasaw County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.5% (3,340 fully vaccinated) --- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (1,814 fully vaccinated) --- 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (57 total deaths) --- 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,015 (2,055 total cases) --- 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiQuentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons #41. Jackson County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.6% (28,121 fully vaccinated) --- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (13,080 fully vaccinated) --- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (243 total deaths) --- 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,168 (13,167 total cases) --- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiWoodlot // Wikimedia Commons #40. Stone County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.6% (3,586 fully vaccinated) --- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (1,870 fully vaccinated) --- 3.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (33 total deaths) --- 25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,800 (1,797 total cases) --- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiCarlcath // Wikimedia Commons #39. Clay County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.7% (3,809 fully vaccinated) --- 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (1,995 fully vaccinated) --- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (54 total deaths) --- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,484 (1,832 total cases) --- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiCalvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons #38. Simpson County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.9% (5,294 fully vaccinated) --- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (2,623 fully vaccinated) --- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (86 total deaths) --- 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,890 (2,903 total cases) --- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiJimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons #37. Sunflower County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.9% (4,999 fully vaccinated) --- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (2,005 fully vaccinated) --- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (90 total deaths) --- 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,218 (3,319 total cases) --- 27.2% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiLarry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons #36. Scott County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.1% (5,664 fully vaccinated) --- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (2,795 fully vaccinated) --- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (73 total deaths) --- 8.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,090 (3,119 total cases) --- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiZ28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons #35. Pike County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.2% (7,928 fully vaccinated) --- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (3,941 fully vaccinated) --- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (105 total deaths) --- 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,209 (3,225 total cases) --- 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiMthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons #34. Oktibbeha County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.3% (10,089 fully vaccinated) --- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (3,917 fully vaccinated) --- 12.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (97 total deaths) --- 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,236 (4,580 total cases) --- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiInfrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons #33. Claiborne County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.3% (1,825 fully vaccinated) --- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (886 fully vaccinated) --- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (30 total deaths) --- 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,282 (1,014 total cases) --- 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiZ28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons #32. Franklin County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.5% (1,580 fully vaccinated) --- 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (808 fully vaccinated) --- 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (23 total deaths) --- 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,774 (831 total cases) --- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiBrian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons #31. Monroe County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.8% (7,331 fully vaccinated) --- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (4,017 fully vaccinated) --- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (132 total deaths) --- 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,526 (4,063 total cases) --- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiJerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #30. Humphreys County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.9% (1,685 fully vaccinated) --- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (763 fully vaccinated) --- 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (32 total deaths) --- 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,744 (947 total cases) --- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiNlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons #29. Covington County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.0% (3,905 fully vaccinated) --- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (2,009 fully vaccinated) --- 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (80 total deaths) --- 78.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,699 (2,553 total cases) --- 31.8% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiNatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #28. Jasper County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.0% (3,435 fully vaccinated) --- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (1,784 fully vaccinated) --- 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (48 total deaths) --- 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,441 (2,202 total cases) --- 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiMatthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons #27. Grenada County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.2% (4,398 fully vaccinated) --- 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (2,169 fully vaccinated) --- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (85 total deaths) --- 70.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,386 (2,571 total cases) --- 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiMark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons #26. Winston County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.2% (3,810 fully vaccinated) --- 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (2,144 fully vaccinated) --- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (81 total deaths) --- 87.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,593 (2,261 total cases) --- 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiNatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #25. Webster County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.6% (2,094 fully vaccinated) --- 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (1,138 fully vaccinated) --- 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths) --- 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,756 (1,139 total cases) --- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiDudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons #24. Lauderdale County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.7% (16,097 fully vaccinated) --- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (7,479 fully vaccinated) --- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (237 total deaths) --- 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,756 (7,232 total cases) --- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiLeigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons #23. Lowndes County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.8% (12,753 fully vaccinated) --- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (5,903 fully vaccinated) --- 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (144 total deaths) --- 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,760 (6,305 total cases) --- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiBrewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons #22. Newton County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.8% (4,575 fully vaccinated) --- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (2,381 fully vaccinated) --- 13.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (61 total deaths) --- 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,709 (2,461 total cases) --- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiQqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons #21. Montgomery County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.8% (2,132 fully vaccinated) --- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (1,104 fully vaccinated) --- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (42 total deaths) --- 79.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,870 (1,258 total cases) --- 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiNatalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons #20. Sharkey County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.1% (953 fully vaccinated) --- 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (469 fully vaccinated) --- 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (17 total deaths) --- 63.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,525 (498 total cases) --- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiJerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #19. Copiah County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.2% (6,239 fully vaccinated) --- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (2,934 fully vaccinated) --- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (65 total deaths) --- 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,483 (2,942 total cases) --- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiJerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #18. Clarke County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.3% (3,468 fully vaccinated) --- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (1,807 fully vaccinated) --- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (77 total deaths) --- 106.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,460 (1,781 total cases) --- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiZ28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons #17. Adams County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.5% (6,909 fully vaccinated) --- 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (3,402 fully vaccinated) --- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (82 total deaths) --- 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,047 (2,470 total cases) --- 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiTony Webster // Wikimedia Commons #16. Attala County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.6% (4,109 fully vaccinated) --- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (2,206 fully vaccinated) --- 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (73 total deaths) --- 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,753 (2,136 total cases) --- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiWoodlot // Wikimedia Commons #15. Harrison County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.7% (47,320 fully vaccinated) --- 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (20,095 fully vaccinated) --- 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (303 total deaths) --- 39.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,456 (17,596 total cases) --- 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiChillin662 // Wikimedia Commons #14. Holmes County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.7% (3,863 fully vaccinated) --- 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (1,708 fully vaccinated) --- 9.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (72 total deaths) --- 76.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,999 (1,871 total cases) --- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiNatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #13. Rankin County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.2% (36,059 fully vaccinated) --- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (14,794 fully vaccinated) --- 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (277 total deaths) --- 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,622 (13,388 total cases) --- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiJerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #12. Leflore County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.2% (6,525 fully vaccinated) --- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (2,676 fully vaccinated) --- 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (124 total deaths) --- 83.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,319 (3,472 total cases) --- 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiRenelibrary // Wikimedia Commons #11. Warren County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.5% (10,684 fully vaccinated) --- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (4,785 fully vaccinated) --- 4.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (119 total deaths) --- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,497 (4,310 total cases) --- 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiRdstephens // Wikimedia Commons #10. Noxubee County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.1% (2,515 fully vaccinated) --- 13.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (1,130 fully vaccinated) --- 11.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (34 total deaths) --- 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,144 (1,265 total cases) --- 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiMichlaovic // Wikimedia #9. Hinds County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.2% (58,450 fully vaccinated) --- 18.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (22,585 fully vaccinated) --- 12.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (411 total deaths) --- 26.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,621 (19,987 total cases) --- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiThe diva777 // Wikimedia Commons #8. Lamar County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.4% (16,725 fully vaccinated) --- 23.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (7,084 fully vaccinated) --- 33.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (85 total deaths) --- 44.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,700 (6,144 total cases) --- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiCalvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons #7. Lawrence County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.6% (3,354 fully vaccinated) --- 24.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (1,742 fully vaccinated) --- 30.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (23 total deaths) --- 23.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,075 (1,268 total cases) --- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiHamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons #6. Bolivar County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.7% (8,178 fully vaccinated) --- 25.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (3,349 fully vaccinated) --- 14.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (130 total deaths) --- 76.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,597 (4,777 total cases) --- 50.1% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiMthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons #5. Jefferson County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.8% (1,872 fully vaccinated) --- 25.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (738 fully vaccinated) --- 3.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (28 total deaths) --- 67.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,285 (649 total cases) --- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiNatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons #4. Yalobusha County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.9% (3,255 fully vaccinated) --- 26.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (1,691 fully vaccinated) --- 13.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (36 total deaths) --- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,223 (1,601 total cases) --- 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiJerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons #3. Lafayette County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.3% (15,269 fully vaccinated) --- 32.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (4,775 fully vaccinated) --- 13.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (118 total deaths) --- 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,250 (6,077 total cases) --- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than MississippiNatalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons #2. Wilkinson County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.6% (2,467 fully vaccinated) --- 34.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (1,091 fully vaccinated) --- 21.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (29 total deaths) --- 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,567 (653 total cases) --- 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than MississippiScoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons #1. Madison County - Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (32,807 fully vaccinated) --- 45.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (11,780 fully vaccinated) --- 37.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi - Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (212 total deaths) --- 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi - Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,375 (9,963 total cases) --- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi
-
Best places to raise a family in Mississippi
by Stacker on April 20, 2021 at 4:47 am
realtor.com Best places to raise a family in Mississippi Choosing a place to raise children can be a daunting task for any family. If it takes a village to raise a child, that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for a great place to raise their kids, oftentimes this decision means balancing—and prioritizing—certain community resources and costs.Stacker compiled a list of the best places to raise a family in Mississippi using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Keep reading to see if where you grew up or currently live made the list.You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakesrealtor.com #10. Gulf Park Estates - Population: 7,053 - Median home value: $147,700 (71% own) - Median rent: $1,332 (29% rent) - Median household income: $75,378 - Top public schools: Ocean Springs Middle School (A), Ocean Springs High School (A), Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School (A) - Pictured: 2709 N 5th St, Ocean Springs ($299,000, 4 bedrooms)realtor.com #9. Tupelo - Population: 38,271 - Median home value: $145,400 (59% own) - Median rent: $790 (41% rent) - Median household income: $50,694 - Top public schools: Milam Elementary School (A), Pierce Street Elementary School (A), Rankin Elementary School (A-) - Top private schools: Tupelo Christian Preparatory School (A), Tupelo Christian Academy (C+), Calvary Baptist Kindergarten & Preschool (unavailable) - Pictured: 1935 N Parc Cir, Tupelo ($999,900, 5 bedrooms)realtor.com #8. Ridgeland - Population: 24,269 - Median home value: $186,500 (50% own) - Median rent: $1,043 (50% rent) - Median household income: $60,823 - Top public schools: Madison Middle School (A+), Madison Station Elementary School (A), Madison Avenue Upper Elementary School (A) - Top private schools: St. Andrew's Episcopal School (A+) - Pictured: 108 Little Creek Rd, Ridgeland ($1.9 million, 5 bedrooms)realtor.com #7. Ocean Springs - Population: 17,729 - Median home value: $174,000 (71% own) - Median rent: $954 (29% rent) - Median household income: $58,713 - Top public schools: Ocean Springs Middle School (A), Oak Park Elementary School (A), Ocean Springs High School (A) - Top private schools: St. Alphonsus School (unavailable), Grace Baptist Academy (unavailable), First Baptist Early Education Center (unavailable) - Pictured: 115 Spanish Point Rd, Ocean Springs ($1.7 million, 5 bedrooms)realtor.com #6. Brandon - Population: 23,930 - Median home value: $181,900 (80% own) - Median rent: $982 (20% rent) - Median household income: $78,573 - Top public schools: Brandon Middle School (A), Brandon Elementary School (A), StoneBridge Elementary School (A-) - Top private schools: Brandon First United Methodist Church Kindergarten (unavailable) - Pictured: 116 Port Ln, Brandon ($895,000, 4 bedrooms)realtor.com #5. Flowood - Population: 9,030 - Median home value: $187,500 (56% own) - Median rent: $1,147 (44% rent) - Median household income: $65,191 - Top public schools: Highland Bluff Elementary School (A), Northwest Rankin Middle School (A), Northwest Rankin Elementary School (A-) - Top private schools: Jackson Preparatory School (A), Hartfield Academy (B), Good Shepherd Lutheran School (unavailable) - Pictured: 304 Crimson Crown, Flowood ($719,000, 6 bedrooms)realtor.com #4. West Hattiesburg - Population: 6,352 - Median home value: $144,400 (49% own) - Median rent: $843 (51% rent) - Median household income: $40,433 - Top public schools: Oak Grove Lower Elementary (A), Oak Grove High School (A), Oak Grove Middle School (A) - Pictured: 17 Stones Throw Dr, Hattiesburg ($315,000, 4 bedrooms)realtor.com #3. Clinton - Population: 25,131 - Median home value: $169,500 (67% own) - Median rent: $981 (33% rent) - Median household income: $62,685 - Top public schools: Lovett Elementary (A+), Eastside Elementary School (A), Northside Elementary School (A) - Top private schools: Mt. Salus Christian School (A-) - Pictured: 103 Berry Dr, Clinton ($350,000, 3 bedrooms)realtor.com #2. Petal - Population: 10,584 - Median home value: $141,600 (66% own) - Median rent: $884 (34% rent) - Median household income: $55,946 - Top public schools: Petal Middle School (A+), Petal Elementary School (A+), Petal Upper Elementary School (A) - Pictured: 513 Longleaf Dr, Petal ($439,500, 5 bedrooms)realtor.com #1. Madison - Population: 25,592 - Median home value: $261,900 (93% own) - Median rent: $1,549 (7% rent) - Median household income: $114,521 - Top public schools: Madison Middle School (A+), Madison Station Elementary School (A), Germantown Middle School (A) - Top private schools: St. Joseph Catholic School (A), Madison-Ridgeland Academy (A-), St. Anthony Catholic School (unavailable) - Pictured: 242A Highland Hills Ln, Madison ($2.5 million, 5 bedrooms)
-
Where people in Jackson are moving to most
by Rob Powell on April 18, 2021 at 4:49 am
Michlaovic // Wikimedia Where people in Jackson are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of where people in Jackson are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Jackson between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.Sean Pavone // Shutterstock #50. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area - Migration to Shreveport in 2014-2018: 54 - Migration from Shreveport to Jackson: 115 (#22 most common destination from Shreveport)- Net migration: 61 to JacksonDjsasso // Wikimedia Commons #49. Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL Metro Area - Migration to Anniston in 2014-2018: 54 - Migration from Anniston to Jackson: 131 (#13 most common destination from Anniston)- Net migration: 77 to JacksonBusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons #48. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area - Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 57 - Migration from Charlotte to Jackson: 90 (#125 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 33 to JacksonPixabay #47. Savannah, GA Metro Area - Migration to Savannah in 2014-2018: 60 - Migration from Savannah to Jackson: 1 (#173 most common destination from Savannah)- Net migration: 59 to SavannahFamartin // Wikicommons #46. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area - Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 60 - Migration from Baltimore to Jackson: 48 (#173 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 12 to BaltimoreTricia Daniel // Shutterstock #45. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area - Migration to College Station in 2014-2018: 64 - Migration from College Station to Jackson: 73 (#38 most common destination from College Station)- Net migration: 9 to JacksonSean Pavone // Shutterstock #44. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area - Migration to Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 67 - Migration from Indianapolis to Jackson: 160 (#72 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 93 to JacksonSean Pavone // Shutterstock #43. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area - Migration to Manchester in 2014-2018: 68 - Migration from Manchester to Jackson: 0- Net migration: 68 to ManchesterMichael Shake // Shutterstock #42. Toledo, OH Metro Area - Migration to Toledo in 2014-2018: 68 - Migration from Toledo to Jackson: 0- Net migration: 68 to ToledoJacob Boomsma // Shutterstock #41. Lafayette, LA Metro Area - Migration to Lafayette in 2014-2018: 71 - Migration from Lafayette to Jackson: 71 (#33 most common destination from Lafayette)- Net migration: 0 to JacksonEdmund Garman // Flickr #40. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area - Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 79 - Migration from Urban Honolulu to Jackson: 103 (#85 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Net migration: 24 to JacksonBob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons #39. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area - Migration to Clarksville in 2014-2018: 83 - Migration from Clarksville to Jackson: 22 (#130 most common destination from Clarksville)- Net migration: 61 to ClarksvillePhotolitherland // Wikicommons #38. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area - Migration to Little Rock in 2014-2018: 89 - Migration from Little Rock to Jackson: 62 (#72 most common destination from Little Rock)- Net migration: 27 to Little RockWikimedia #37. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area - Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 93 - Migration from Oklahoma City to Jackson: 18 (#184 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 75 to Oklahoma CityAlexbaumgarner // Wikimedia #36. Rockford, IL Metro Area - Migration to Rockford in 2014-2018: 94 - Migration from Rockford to Jackson: 3 (#132 most common destination from Rockford)- Net migration: 91 to RockfordPixabay #35. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area - Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 94 - Migration from San Antonio to Jackson: 153 (#91 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 59 to JacksonEbyabe // Wikicommons #34. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area - Migration to Crestview in 2014-2018: 103 - Migration from Crestview to Jackson: 25 (#106 most common destination from Crestview)- Net migration: 78 to CrestviewAtlpedia// Wikimedia #33. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area - Migration to Durham in 2014-2018: 105 - Migration from Durham to Jackson: 0- Net migration: 105 to DurhamAlvesgaspar // Wikimedia #32. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area - Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 109 - Migration from Tampa to Jackson: 58 (#183 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 51 to TampaSongquan Deng // Shutterstock #31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area - Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 110 - Migration from Orlando to Jackson: 87 (#125 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 23 to OrlandoCanva #30. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area - Migration to Cleveland in 2014-2018: 113 - Migration from Cleveland to Jackson: 0- Net migration: 113 to ClevelandPublic Domain #29. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area - Migration to Beaumont in 2014-2018: 114 - Migration from Beaumont to Jackson: 121 (#18 most common destination from Beaumont)- Net migration: 7 to JacksonDavid Wilson // Flickr #28. Knoxville, TN Metro Area - Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 125 - Migration from Knoxville to Jackson: 0- Net migration: 125 to KnoxvillePhotosByMahin // Pixabay #27. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area - Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 127 - Migration from Detroit to Jackson: 86 (#132 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 41 to DetroitAkhenaton06 // Wikicommons #26. Columbia, SC Metro Area - Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 131 - Migration from Columbia to Jackson: 0- Net migration: 131 to Columbiadavidwilson1949 // Flickr #25. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area - Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 133 - Migration from Fayetteville to Jackson: 0- Net migration: 133 to FayettevilleChris Pruitt // wikicommons #24. Montgomery, AL Metro Area - Migration to Montgomery in 2014-2018: 142 - Migration from Montgomery to Jackson: 46 (#60 most common destination from Montgomery)- Net migration: 96 to MontgomeryBlankfaze // Wikimedia Commons #23. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area - Migration to Pensacola in 2014-2018: 151 - Migration from Pensacola to Jackson: 149 (#53 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 2 to PensacolaLibrary of Congress #22. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area - Migration to Auburn in 2014-2018: 154 - Migration from Auburn to Jackson: 40 (#45 most common destination from Auburn)- Net migration: 114 to Auburntweber1// Wikimedia #21. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area - Migration to Winston in 2014-2018: 157 - Migration from Winston to Jackson: 0- Net migration: 157 to Winstonf11photo // Shutterstock #20. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area - Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 159 - Migration from Nashville to Jackson: 296 (#45 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 137 to JacksonDPPed// Wikimedia #19. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area - Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 174 - Migration from Phoenix to Jackson: 36 (#268 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 138 to PhoenixJodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons #18. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area - Migration to Daphne in 2014-2018: 175 - Migration from Daphne to Jackson: 165 (#11 most common destination from Daphne)- Net migration: 10 to DaphneEdmund Garman // Flickr #17. Salem, OR Metro Area - Migration to Salem in 2014-2018: 183 - Migration from Salem to Jackson: 0- Net migration: 183 to SalemPixabay #16. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area - Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 192 - Migration from Austin to Jackson: 211 (#67 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 19 to JacksonImilious // Wikicommons #15. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area - Migration to Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 217 - Migration from Chattanooga to Jackson: 23 (#91 most common destination from Chattanooga)- Net migration: 194 to ChattanoogaAndrew Bossi // Wikimedia #14. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area - Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 236 - Migration from Washington to Jackson: 73 (#238 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 163 to WashingtonKing of Hearts // Wikimedia #13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area - Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 238 - Migration from New York to Jackson: 8 (#339 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 230 to New YorkPhilip Lange // Shutterstock #12. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area - Migration to Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 312 - Migration from Baton Rouge to Jackson: 489 (#9 most common destination from Baton Rouge)- Net migration: 177 to JacksonAndrewAvitus // Wikicommons' #11. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area - Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 320 - Migration from Jacksonville to Jackson: 93 (#101 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 227 to JacksonvilleM Floyd // Flickr #10. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area - Migration to Birmingham in 2014-2018: 383 - Migration from Birmingham to Jackson: 180 (#34 most common destination from Birmingham)- Net migration: 203 to BirminghamTracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock #9. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area - Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 399 - Migration from Tuscaloosa to Jackson: 0- Net migration: 399 to TuscaloosaPedro Szekely // flickr #8. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area - Migration to New Orleans in 2014-2018: 461 - Migration from New Orleans to Jackson: 462 (#19 most common destination from New Orleans)- Net migration: 1 to Jacksonskeeze // Pixabay #7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area - Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 537 - Migration from Houston to Jackson: 179 (#119 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 358 to HoustonChristopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons #6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area - Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 598 - Migration from Chicago to Jackson: 713 (#77 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 115 to JacksonKeizers // Wikimedia Commons #5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area - Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 721 - Migration from Atlanta to Jackson: 477 (#81 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 244 to AtlantaNoel Pennington//Flickr #4. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area - Migration to Memphis in 2014-2018: 742 - Migration from Memphis to Jackson: 941 (#6 most common destination from Memphis)- Net migration: 199 to JacksonAlan Botting // Wikimedia Commons #3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area - Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 897 - Migration from Dallas to Jackson: 418 (#75 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 479 to DallasWoodlot// Wikimedia #2. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area - Migration to Gulfport in 2014-2018: 1,093 - Migration from Gulfport to Jackson: 2,100 (#1 most common destination from Gulfport)- Net migration: 1,007 to JacksonSturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia #1. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area - Migration to Hattiesburg in 2014-2018: 1,149 - Migration from Hattiesburg to Jackson: 1,403 (#1 most common destination from Hattiesburg)- Net migration: 254 to Jackson