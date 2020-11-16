Man arrested after reportedly stealing gun, kidnapping couple in Vicksburg

A man has been arrested after stealing a gun and then kidnapping a man and woman Sunday afternoon.

Vicksburg officers responded to a call Sunday afternoon after a man reported that a gun had been stolen from his vehicle.

The suspect later identified as Devonte Lewis, 27, of Dixon Mills, Ala., then reportedly approached the driver of a 2005 GMC Yukon, brandished the weapon and made the driver and a passenger drive him away.

Officers located the Yukon several minutes later at the intersection of Mission 66 and Clay Street and stopped it in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Lewis was taken into custody, the stolen handgun was recovered and the occupants of the vehicle were rescued unharmed.

Lewis is being charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of auto burglary, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond pending his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

