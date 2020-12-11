Thanksgiving surge continues to plague Mississippi as more coronavirus records broken

Mississippi again reported near-record numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Friday morning with the 14-day average of new cases marking another record high for the sixth time in the last week.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,327 new cases on Friday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 175,282.

Nearly 28,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi during the last 14 days already eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 22,012

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of cases, in turn, yields a high number of patients requiring hospitalization, health officials have said. Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Friday morning that approximately 9.8 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Mississippi have resulted in hospitalization.

Through Wednesday’s statistics, the state reported 1,166 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 120 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

Dobbs said the state would limit elective surgeries that require hospitalization starting next week in an effort to preserve available hospital beds.

The state reported 41 new deaths Friday. A total of 4,124 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 2,321 with Friday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,993 on Friday, breaking the previous record set the day prior.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1572 52 72 14 Alcorn 1745 34 115 16 Amite 724 16 52 3 Attala 1375 38 143 25 Benton 546 19 45 10 Bolivar 2753 89 224 30 Calhoun 897 15 25 4 Carroll 836 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1246 33 48 14 Choctaw 408 8 1 0 Claiborne 606 16 43 9 Clarke 1029 55 94 27 Clay 1059 27 20 3 Coahoma 1702 47 127 11 Copiah 1894 42 72 9 Covington 1537 58 103 31 De Soto 11694 111 103 20 Forrest 4369 91 190 41 Franklin 436 6 4 1 George 1455 29 47 6 Greene 824 24 48 6 Grenada 1607 49 136 23 Hancock 1454 45 69 12 Harrison 8433 119 413 40 Hinds 11535 217 571 88 Holmes 1434 62 103 20 Humphreys 610 21 33 8 Issaquena 132 4 0 0 Itawamba 1811 43 107 19 Jackson 7274 139 206 21 Jasper 1015 24 1 0 Jefferson 407 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 641 18 8 1 Jones 4211 90 194 38 Kemper 578 19 43 9 Lafayette 3613 64 153 38 Lamar 3361 51 44 12 Lauderdale 4088 154 346 83 Lawrence 810 14 27 2 Leake 1575 45 53 7 Lee 6079 103 203 40 Leflore 2291 95 197 48 Lincoln 2162 71 166 36 Lowndes 3055 71 130 37 Madison 5726 121 299 57 Marion 1420 52 143 18 Marshall 2456 56 59 15 Monroe 2387 80 176 53 Montgomery 863 28 54 9 Neshoba 2521 128 176 52 Newton 1288 30 64 10 Noxubee 788 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2797 64 202 31 Panola 2623 62 77 13 Pearl River 1924 73 134 25 Perry 731 27 20 7 Pike 1850 62 99 27 Pontotoc 2445 32 20 3 Prentiss 1709 38 97 14 Quitman 535 7 0 0 Rankin 7036 122 275 35 Scott 1803 30 35 3 Sharkey 348 17 43 8 Simpson 1660 54 142 19 Smith 836 16 55 8 Stone 942 15 61 9 Sunflower 2074 57 85 15 Tallahatchie 1062 28 33 7 Tate 2011 52 74 18 Tippah 1513 34 63 4 Tishomingo 1271 47 97 26 Tunica 662 19 15 2 Union 2108 27 62 11 Walthall 856 32 67 13 Warren 2070 64 155 30 Washington 3592 108 187 39 Wayne 1405 25 65 10 Webster 556 15 54 11 Wilkinson 474 22 21 5 Winston 1481 35 91 19 Yalobusha 818 29 81 21 Yazoo 1758 42 138 15 Total 175,282 4,124 8,380 1,540

