One Mississippi hospital addressing team after photos show ER staff without protective equipment
One Mississippi hospital is responding to allegations that emergency room staff members are not wearing proper personal protective equipment.
WLBT news reports that photos of emergency room staff members at Merit Health Natchez sent to the television station show staff members with the proper equipment to protect themselves and to protect patients.
The television station chose to not show the photos publicly out of respect for the privacy of the individuals.
In a private email to the television station, the viewer asked whether the unmasked staff could be contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in Natchez and the state.
Merit Health spokesman Kay Ketchings responded to WLBT by stating that it is addressing the issue with its team members and that the images do not reflect the established protocols at the hospital. Ketchings said it takes the issue very seriously.
Mississippi’s top doc gets state’s first COVID-19 vaccination
Mississippi’s top doctor hopes that he is leading by example by receiving the state’s first COVID-19 vaccination. State Health Officer... read more