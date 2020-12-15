Eighth suspect in North Mississippi fatal shooting turns himself into police

The eighth suspect in a November fatal shooting in a North Mississippi neighborhood turned himself in to law enforcement.

After turning himself in, a Charleston, Miss., man is facing multiple charges in connection to last month’s fatal shooting in the Highland Square area.

On Dec. 11, Caryale Dajuan Dogan, 29, turned himself into the Oxford Police Department. Dogan was charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was issued a $100,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Dogan is the eighth suspect arrested and charged in connection to a Nov. 30 shooting in the Highland Square area in Oxford. The shooting resulted in the death of Frank James Davis, 22 of Grenada.

Maurice Dates, 22, also of Charleston, has been charged with Capital Murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Markel Alexander Gleaton, 22 of Pope, and Richard Bernard McGee, 31 of Oxford, were arrested and charged with Capital Murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both were denied bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Antonious Quintez Kimble, 21 of Charleston, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both were given a $100,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Jacob Emend Wood, 18 of Oxford, and Ajalon Jeffery Reed, 22 of Holcomb, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both were given a $25,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

