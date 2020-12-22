Mississippi Lottery generates additional $8 million for state road projects in November
Another $8 million more in lottery proceeds have recently been transferred to the state.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced that it had completed its November transfer of $7,970,084.81 to the state’s Lottery Proceeds Fund.
That amount brings the total amount transferred to the state this fiscal year to $41,625,121.54, according to an MLC news release.
Under state law, the first $80 million generated by the lottery each year will go toward transportation improvement projects.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Dec. 23, is an estimated $321 million. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since January. Mega Millions has an estimated $330 million jackpot for Tuesday, Dec. 22.
