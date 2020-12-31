Mississippi ends year with shattered coronavirus records, surging cases, record deaths

Mississippi ended its worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic by shattering hospitalization records, the state’s top health official said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,756 new cases Thursday, the second-highest, single-day number of cases reported since the pandemic began in March. The highest single-day number of new cases was set yesterday. The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 215,811.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media that the state had broken several records with Wednesday’s hospitalization statistics including:

Highest number of COVID patients in ICU – 346, including five children

Highest number of COVID patients on ventilators: 219

Highest number of total ICU patients on record: 842

Dobbs urged Mississippians to follow health guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.

“Please be safe this New Years,” he wrote. “We all know what to do.”

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 167,263 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Mississippi reported 40 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Thursday, making December an even deadlier month of the pandemic. A total of 4,787 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported. The state has reported 982 deaths in December.

Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

Approximately 62,541 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 62,541

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,880 with Thursday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,993 on Thursday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1801 58 72 15 Alcorn 2210 40 120 18 Amite 859 23 54 7 Attala 1728 51 166 32 Benton 675 21 45 10 Bolivar 3418 95 223 30 Calhoun 1175 17 25 4 Carroll 932 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1594 37 51 15 Choctaw 518 10 1 0 Claiborne 708 20 43 9 Clarke 1202 58 108 28 Clay 1329 30 20 3 Coahoma 1955 52 127 11 Copiah 2182 45 73 9 Covington 1843 67 133 39 De Soto 14714 139 107 20 Forrest 5232 101 215 44 Franklin 586 9 40 1 George 1732 35 48 7 Greene 988 25 52 6 Grenada 1962 62 146 31 Hancock 2033 55 70 14 Harrison 10680 157 470 57 Hinds 13966 265 690 101 Holmes 1592 65 103 20 Humphreys 726 22 33 8 Issaquena 152 4 0 0 Itawamba 2279 51 123 22 Jackson 8771 158 215 26 Jasper 1435 25 35 1 Jefferson 466 14 22 3 Jefferson Davis 762 24 8 1 Jones 5236 97 206 39 Kemper 655 19 44 9 Lafayette 4250 83 185 49 Lamar 4106 60 47 13 Lauderdale 4941 171 378 88 Lawrence 918 16 27 2 Leake 2049 51 81 9 Lee 7668 118 206 40 Leflore 2649 101 221 48 Lincoln 2551 79 169 36 Lowndes 4394 92 198 41 Madison 7194 136 330 60 Marion 1757 63 155 22 Marshall 2915 63 62 15 Monroe 3007 89 179 53 Montgomery 984 31 54 9 Neshoba 3006 141 191 55 Newton 1615 33 83 11 Noxubee 932 20 31 4 Oktibbeha 3409 74 205 34 Panola 3202 70 103 13 Pearl River 2581 81 155 31 Perry 878 30 20 7 Pike 2210 71 108 32 Pontotoc 3171 42 21 3 Prentiss 2101 42 99 15 Quitman 600 7 0 0 Rankin 8793 165 329 48 Scott 2131 40 37 4 Sharkey 387 17 43 8 Simpson 2042 63 152 19 Smith 1021 20 55 8 Stone 1173 18 78 9 Sunflower 2408 61 90 15 Tallahatchie 1228 32 43 7 Tate 2391 56 80 19 Tippah 1993 40 80 5 Tishomingo 1583 53 101 27 Tunica 758 19 15 2 Union 2809 42 105 16 Walthall 1002 34 67 13 Warren 2743 78 164 37 Washington 4259 116 187 39 Wayne 1671 27 68 11 Webster 760 18 57 11 Wilkinson 532 23 24 5 Winston 1834 50 105 28 Yalobusha 995 32 81 22 Yazoo 2114 50 138 17 Total 215,811 4,787 9,341 1,709

