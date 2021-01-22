Mississippi’s coronavirus death toll inches toward grim record

After reporting dozens more COVID-19 coronavirus deaths Friday, Mississippi inched toward a grim record.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 45 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 5,713.

In the first 22 days of January 929 deaths have been reported, making it second on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported.

If the pace of deaths reported in January were to continue through the end of the month, the state may see as many as 1,300 deaths.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Friday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Friday 2,050 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 261,167.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 1,895 on Friday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 1,973 with Friday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 207,769 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2123 70 72 15 Alcorn 2707 54 128 20 Amite 1008 26 54 7 Attala 1964 61 173 36 Benton 848 23 45 10 Bolivar 4087 109 225 31 Calhoun 1399 22 28 4 Carroll 1064 22 47 9 Chickasaw 1884 44 53 15 Choctaw 625 13 1 0 Claiborne 878 25 45 9 Clarke 1447 62 111 30 Clay 1642 37 24 3 Coahoma 2459 54 129 11 Copiah 2476 49 76 9 Covington 2190 72 136 39 De Soto 17561 191 113 24 Forrest 6135 122 224 50 Franklin 696 17 40 4 George 2035 39 59 7 Greene 1129 29 52 6 Grenada 2224 71 154 32 Hancock 2884 61 69 14 Harrison 14050 202 481 65 Hinds 16687 329 786 118 Holmes 1713 68 103 20 Humphreys 842 24 33 8 Issaquena 160 6 0 0 Itawamba 2666 62 125 22 Jackson 10729 188 217 30 Jasper 1778 38 36 2 Jefferson 565 20 39 4 Jefferson Davis 877 27 8 1 Jones 6607 114 217 41 Kemper 800 20 45 9 Lafayette 5117 94 188 54 Lamar 4998 65 52 13 Lauderdale 6067 192 427 94 Lawrence 1056 17 27 2 Leake 2361 67 89 14 Lee 9014 143 214 41 Leflore 3090 109 234 52 Lincoln 3042 87 173 37 Lowndes 5490 120 253 56 Madison 8495 168 359 69 Marion 2202 73 158 24 Marshall 3520 69 64 15 Monroe 3651 106 189 55 Montgomery 1112 36 54 9 Neshoba 3464 154 196 56 Newton 1973 46 86 15 Noxubee 1122 25 35 6 Oktibbeha 4035 81 215 36 Panola 3809 81 102 13 Pearl River 3422 105 158 33 Perry 1040 31 21 7 Pike 2681 80 125 34 Pontotoc 3747 57 64 6 Prentiss 2511 53 99 15 Quitman 704 9 0 0 Rankin 11102 217 388 60 Scott 2560 48 61 4 Sharkey 448 17 43 8 Simpson 2414 71 157 20 Smith 1277 25 60 8 Stone 1495 25 84 14 Sunflower 2903 73 116 17 Tallahatchie 1556 35 49 7 Tate 2790 62 80 19 Tippah 2475 50 108 7 Tishomingo 1938 61 102 27 Tunica 882 21 18 2 Union 3532 63 125 21 Walthall 1140 37 68 13 Warren 3649 103 169 38 Washington 4904 125 188 39 Wayne 2084 32 69 11 Webster 954 24 58 11 Wilkinson 596 25 24 5 Winston 2058 70 116 37 Yalobusha 1211 34 82 22 Yazoo 2537 56 139 18 Total 261,167 5,713 10,034 1,869

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

