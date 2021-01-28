One man dead, another woman shot while driving in Jackson

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead and a woman injured.

The shooting near State Street and Northside Drive happened Wednesday night, according to local news sources.

Jackson police report that Darrius Demarquell Reginal, 23, was shot while inside of a vehicle. He died from his injuries. The woman driving the car was also shot.

She was transported to a local hospital.

No other details have been released about the case.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

