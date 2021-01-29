Mississippi’s record January coronavirus death toll climbs higher
Mississippi recorded dozens more deaths and more than 2,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Friday with the latest numbers released from the state.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported 38 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 5,983.
So far in January 1,200 deaths have been reported, making January the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began in March.
Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Friday occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state reported Friday 2,186 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 272,662. Friday’s cases mark the first time in several days the new cases topped 2,000.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,642 on Friday.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,748 with Friday’s update.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2199
|72
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2797
|57
|129
|20
|Amite
|1058
|29
|54
|7
|Attala
|1998
|65
|173
|36
|Benton
|882
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4272
|111
|226
|31
|Calhoun
|1477
|23
|28
|4
|Carroll
|1091
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1928
|47
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|662
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|910
|26
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1554
|64
|122
|30
|Clay
|1708
|40
|27
|3
|Coahoma
|2574
|56
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2584
|50
|79
|9
|Covington
|2290
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18239
|199*
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6396
|127
|225
|50
|Franklin
|716
|17
|40
|4
|George
|2133
|42
|59
|7
|Greene
|1169
|31
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2280
|74
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3107
|65
|69
|14
|Harrison
|15045
|216
|481
|65
|Hinds
|17419
|348
|797
|127
|Holmes
|1753
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|873
|25
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|161
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2758
|65
|125
|22
|Jackson
|11355
|195
|230
|30
|Jasper
|1915
|39
|38
|2
|Jefferson
|583
|23
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|923
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7132
|120
|218
|41
|Kemper
|833
|20
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5369
|103
|188
|54
|Lamar
|5214
|66
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6314
|201
|433
|94
|Lawrence
|1110
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2405
|68
|88
|14
|Lee
|9241
|149
|215
|41
|Leflore
|3188
|114
|233
|52
|Lincoln
|3169
|92
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5679
|126
|256
|61
|Madison
|8856
|173
|359
|69
|Marion
|2344
|74
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3673
|75*
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3791
|114
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1142
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3546
|160
|201
|58
|Newton
|2052
|48
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1160
|26
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4192
|87
|215
|36
|Panola
|3971
|85
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3669
|109
|172
|33
|Perry
|1081
|32
|21
|7
|Pike
|2794
|87
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3880
|62
|78
|7
|Prentiss
|2588
|55
|99
|15
|Quitman
|730
|11
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11568
|228
|390
|61
|Scott
|2720
|55
|105
|9
|Sharkey
|469
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2481
|73
|158
|20
|Smith
|1374
|26
|60
|8
|Stone
|1573
|27
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|2995
|80
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1598
|36
|50
|7
|Tate
|2856
|64
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2567
|54
|116
|9
|Tishomingo
|1996
|62
|102
|27
|Tunica
|907
|22
|18
|2
|Union
|3685
|67
|131
|21
|Walthall
|1181
|38
|68
|13
|Warren
|3839
|105
|169
|38
|Washington
|5017
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2258
|38
|69
|11
|Webster
|1001
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|606
|25
|25
|5
|Winston
|2115
|72
|122
|37
|Yalobusha
|1282
|35
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2642
|57
|139
|18
|Total
|272,662
|5,983
|10,199
|1,899
* Note: A death previously reported in De Soto county has been corrected to Marshall County.
