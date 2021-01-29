Mississippi’s record January coronavirus death toll climbs higher

Mississippi recorded dozens more deaths and more than 2,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Friday with the latest numbers released from the state.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 38 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 5,983.

So far in January 1,200 deaths have been reported, making January the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began in March.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Friday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Friday 2,186 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 272,662. Friday’s cases mark the first time in several days the new cases topped 2,000.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,642 on Friday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,748 with Friday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2199 72 72 15 Alcorn 2797 57 129 20 Amite 1058 29 54 7 Attala 1998 65 173 36 Benton 882 23 45 10 Bolivar 4272 111 226 31 Calhoun 1477 23 28 4 Carroll 1091 22 48 9 Chickasaw 1928 47 53 15 Choctaw 662 14 1 0 Claiborne 910 26 45 9 Clarke 1554 64 122 30 Clay 1708 40 27 3 Coahoma 2574 56 129 11 Copiah 2584 50 79 9 Covington 2290 73 136 39 De Soto 18239 199* 113 24 Forrest 6396 127 225 50 Franklin 716 17 40 4 George 2133 42 59 7 Greene 1169 31 52 6 Grenada 2280 74 155 32 Hancock 3107 65 69 14 Harrison 15045 216 481 65 Hinds 17419 348 797 127 Holmes 1753 68 103 20 Humphreys 873 25 34 8 Issaquena 161 6 0 0 Itawamba 2758 65 125 22 Jackson 11355 195 230 30 Jasper 1915 39 38 2 Jefferson 583 23 40 7 Jefferson Davis 923 31 8 1 Jones 7132 120 218 41 Kemper 833 20 45 9 Lafayette 5369 103 188 54 Lamar 5214 66 53 13 Lauderdale 6314 201 433 94 Lawrence 1110 17 27 2 Leake 2405 68 88 14 Lee 9241 149 215 41 Leflore 3188 114 233 52 Lincoln 3169 92 173 37 Lowndes 5679 126 256 61 Madison 8856 173 359 69 Marion 2344 74 158 24 Marshall 3673 75* 64 15 Monroe 3791 114 189 55 Montgomery 1142 36 54 9 Neshoba 3546 160 201 58 Newton 2052 48 87 15 Noxubee 1160 26 35 6 Oktibbeha 4192 87 215 36 Panola 3971 85 102 13 Pearl River 3669 109 172 33 Perry 1081 32 21 7 Pike 2794 87 125 34 Pontotoc 3880 62 78 7 Prentiss 2588 55 99 15 Quitman 730 11 0 0 Rankin 11568 228 390 61 Scott 2720 55 105 9 Sharkey 469 17 43 8 Simpson 2481 73 158 20 Smith 1374 26 60 8 Stone 1573 27 84 14 Sunflower 2995 80 117 19 Tallahatchie 1598 36 50 7 Tate 2856 64 80 19 Tippah 2567 54 116 9 Tishomingo 1996 62 102 27 Tunica 907 22 18 2 Union 3685 67 131 21 Walthall 1181 38 68 13 Warren 3839 105 169 38 Washington 5017 125 189 39 Wayne 2258 38 69 11 Webster 1001 24 58 11 Wilkinson 606 25 25 5 Winston 2115 72 122 37 Yalobusha 1282 35 82 22 Yazoo 2642 57 139 18 Total 272,662 5,983 10,199 1,899 * Note: A death previously reported in De Soto county has been corrected to Marshall County.

