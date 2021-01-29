January 29, 2021

Mississippi’s record January coronavirus death toll climbs higher

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:03 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Mississippi recorded dozens more deaths and more than 2,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Friday with the latest numbers released from the state.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 38 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 5,983.

So far in January 1,200 deaths have been reported, making January the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began in March.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Friday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Friday 2,186 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 272,662. Friday’s cases mark the first time in several days the new cases topped 2,000.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,642 on Friday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,748 with Friday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2199 72 72 15
Alcorn 2797 57 129 20
Amite 1058 29 54 7
Attala 1998 65 173 36
Benton 882 23 45 10
Bolivar 4272 111 226 31
Calhoun 1477 23 28 4
Carroll 1091 22 48 9
Chickasaw 1928 47 53 15
Choctaw 662 14 1 0
Claiborne 910 26 45 9
Clarke 1554 64 122 30
Clay 1708 40 27 3
Coahoma 2574 56 129 11
Copiah 2584 50 79 9
Covington 2290 73 136 39
De Soto 18239 199* 113 24
Forrest 6396 127 225 50
Franklin 716 17 40 4
George 2133 42 59 7
Greene 1169 31 52 6
Grenada 2280 74 155 32
Hancock 3107 65 69 14
Harrison 15045 216 481 65
Hinds 17419 348 797 127
Holmes 1753 68 103 20
Humphreys 873 25 34 8
Issaquena 161 6 0 0
Itawamba 2758 65 125 22
Jackson 11355 195 230 30
Jasper 1915 39 38 2
Jefferson 583 23 40 7
Jefferson Davis 923 31 8 1
Jones 7132 120 218 41
Kemper 833 20 45 9
Lafayette 5369 103 188 54
Lamar 5214 66 53 13
Lauderdale 6314 201 433 94
Lawrence 1110 17 27 2
Leake 2405 68 88 14
Lee 9241 149 215 41
Leflore 3188 114 233 52
Lincoln 3169 92 173 37
Lowndes 5679 126 256 61
Madison 8856 173 359 69
Marion 2344 74 158 24
Marshall 3673 75* 64 15
Monroe 3791 114 189 55
Montgomery 1142 36 54 9
Neshoba 3546 160 201 58
Newton 2052 48 87 15
Noxubee 1160 26 35 6
Oktibbeha 4192 87 215 36
Panola 3971 85 102 13
Pearl River 3669 109 172 33
Perry 1081 32 21 7
Pike 2794 87 125 34
Pontotoc 3880 62 78 7
Prentiss 2588 55 99 15
Quitman 730 11 0 0
Rankin 11568 228 390 61
Scott 2720 55 105 9
Sharkey 469 17 43 8
Simpson 2481 73 158 20
Smith 1374 26 60 8
Stone 1573 27 84 14
Sunflower 2995 80 117 19
Tallahatchie 1598 36 50 7
Tate 2856 64 80 19
Tippah 2567 54 116 9
Tishomingo 1996 62 102 27
Tunica 907 22 18 2
Union 3685 67 131 21
Walthall 1181 38 68 13
Warren 3839 105 169 38
Washington 5017 125 189 39
Wayne 2258 38 69 11
Webster 1001 24 58 11
Wilkinson 606 25 25 5
Winston 2115 72 122 37
Yalobusha 1282 35 82 22
Yazoo 2642 57 139 18
Total 272,662 5,983 10,199 1,899

* Note: A death previously reported in De Soto county has been corrected to Marshall County.

