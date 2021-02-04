Stepmother sentenced to life in prison over death of 14-month-old

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of capital murder in the death of 14-month-old stepdaughter.

T’Kia Bevily was sentenced after District Attorney Daniella Shorter’s decision not to seek the death penalty.

Bevily was convicted of capital murder for the October 2017 death of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith.

Bevily is Smith’s stepdaughter. The toddler’s father, Morris Bevily, is also charged with murder and was originally scheduled to stand trial this week, but that did not happen.

Morris and T’Kia Bevily were charged with the murder in 2019.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

