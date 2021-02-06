Police say homeless man poured gas on house and lit yard on fire
Police charged a homeless Mississippi man with felony arson Friday after the man allegedly poured gas on a house and tried set it on fire.
The man, Patrick Cobb, 35, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, reportedly poured gas on the porch, steps and front yard of a residence on Bowen Avenue house just after midnight Friday, WLOX-TV reported.
Only the yard actually caught fire.
The Sun Herald newspaper reported Cobb was homeless and was looking for his partner when he lit the fire.
