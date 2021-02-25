A woman, two children killed by driver who was traveling wrong way on Mississippi highway

A woman and two children are dead after a driver heading in the wrong direction crashed into them on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tamaria Shumake, 32, Ambrosia Isaac, 8, and Zylan Shumake, 5, all died in the wreck that occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m. Wednesday on Mississippi 25 north of Holly Bush Rd, in Rankin County.

Kyle T. Dixon 54, of Jackson, was reportedly traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he collided with a PT Cruiser driven by Tamaria Shumake. The PT cruiser was heading northbound, officials say.

The victims in the accident were from Carthage, Mississippi.

Two other people in the PT Crusier were transported to a Jackson hospital with serious injuries. They were all wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Dixon was transported to River Oaks Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This crash is currently under investigation.