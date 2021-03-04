Mississippi father, daughter killed, son injured in garbage truck wreck on way to school

A Mississippi dad and his daughter were killed Thursday morning while headed to school after their car collided with a garbage truck. A second child in the vehicle was critically injured.

The driver of the Volkswagon Jetta who was identified as John Matthew Ellington, 40 of Oxford, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

His daughter was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving.

Ellington’s son was transported to BMH-NM and flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where he is currently in critical condition according to OPD.

“Our hearts hurt for the Ellington family and their friends,” said Oxford police chief Jeff McCutchen in a statement. “When tragedy strikes our community, we all feel its impact. We will be praying for them in the coming days and weeks.”

The accident occurred at approximately 7:43 a.m. Thursday.

Oxford Police officers were called to a wreck at US 278 (Highway 6) and F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway. Officers arrived on scene with the Oxford Fire Department, Priority Medical and CareMed and began assessing the accident.

The driver of the 2020 Mack garbage truck was transported to BMH-NM for non-life-threatening injuries.

A reconstruction process was initiated by OPD, which involves talking to witnesses and on-scene investigating. Enforcement officers with the Mississippi Department of Transportation were called in to assist OPD.

The accident is still under investigation and there is no immediate time frame for completion, according to OPD.

A prayer vigil for the boy, identified as Lincoln Ellington, took place at North Oxford Baptist Church beginning at 5:15 p.m. Thursday night.