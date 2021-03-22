Official: Former President Trump planning new social media platform
Published 6:31 am Monday, March 22, 2021
Former President Donald Trump is planning to launch a new social media platform that one of his advisers said will “completely redefine the game.”
Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump plans to re-enter social media with a new platform in two to three months.
Trump has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
No other details about what Trump has planned have been revealed.