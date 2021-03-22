Official: Former President Trump planning new social media platform

Published 6:31 am Monday, March 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Former President Donald Trump is planning to launch a new social media platform that one of his advisers said will “completely redefine the game.”

Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump plans to re-enter social media with a new platform in two to three months.

Trump has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

No other details about what Trump has planned have been revealed.

More News

Official: Former President Trump planning new social media platform

Analysis: Mississippi lawmakers mull Medicaid revisions

Texas Roadhouse founder commits suicide due to ‘unbearable’ after effects of COVID-19

Police say bystander shot, killed in parking lot of Mississippi bar

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required