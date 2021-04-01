Mississippi mayor among victims of recent vehicle burglaries in her town

A Mississippi mayor is among a group of Crystal Springs residents who recently had their vehicles stolen.

The Crystal Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who were involved in multiple auto burglaries, including stealing Mayor Sally Garland’s truck on March 29.

Garland said she woke up that morning to find her tan Nissan Pathfinder missing.

The mayor also said the suspects were involved in multiple auto burglaries.

If anyone has information related to the suspects, you are asked to call the Crystal Springs Police Department at 601-892-2121.