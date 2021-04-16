Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases steady Friday, in line with recent averages

Mississippi reported a number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Friday that effectively mirrored the last week’s average.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 216 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 308,737.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 12 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,139.

Through Thursday morning, 28 percent of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 235 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 217 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.