Mississippi coronavirus new case averages mostly steady across state

Published 12:21 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages dipped slightly Friday with the latest numbers reported from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 212 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 310,349.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,175.

Through Friday morning, more than 930,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 23% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 726,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 230 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 233 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2473 82 83 16
Alcorn 3043 67 130 20
Amite 1216 41 55 9
Attala 2138 73 175 36
Benton 976 25 46 10
Bolivar 4787 130 234 32
Calhoun 1673 32 36 6
Carroll 1212 27 51 10
Chickasaw 2060 57 60 15
Choctaw 747 17 2 0
Claiborne 1016 30 45 9
Clarke 1782 78 123 31
Clay 1835 54 38 5
Coahoma 2917 79 129 12
Copiah 2948 65 83 11
Covington 2557 80 137 39
De Soto 21158 254 113 24
Forrest 7595 149 228 51
Franklin 831 23 40 4
George 2417 47 59 8
Greene 1297 33 52 6
Grenada 2580 85 155 32
Hancock 3749 85 69 14
Harrison 17647 306 485 68
Hinds 20080 413 804 131
Holmes 1875 72 104 20
Humphreys 948 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2982 77 134 23
Jackson 13254 245 240 35
Jasper 2204 48 43 2
Jefferson 649 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1063 32 9 1
Jones 8331 161 220 42
Kemper 959 28 44 9
Lafayette 6109 118 187 55
Lamar 6169 85 54 13
Lauderdale 7261 238 443 100
Lawrence 1274 23 27 2
Leake 2631 73 88 15
Lee 9924 171 222 41
Leflore 3480 124 236 52
Lincoln 3908 109 197 40
Lowndes 6320 144 256 63
Madison 9990 214 368 69
Marion 2672 79 158 24
Marshall 4320 103 64 15
Monroe 4069 132 190 55
Montgomery 1260 42 54 9
Neshoba 4019 176 203 59
Newton 2471 61 87 15
Noxubee 1266 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4587 98 222 36
Panola 4474 103 104 15
Pearl River 4457 142 188 37
Perry 1256 38 21 8
Pike 3244 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4181 72 86 12
Prentiss 2773 59 99 15
Quitman 793 16 0 0
Rankin 13447 277 392 61
Scott 3129 73 115 18
Sharkey 498 17 43 8
Simpson 2909 87 157 20
Smith 1613 34 66 8
Stone 1799 33 85 14
Sunflower 3331 90 122 20
Tallahatchie 1764 40 50 7
Tate 3289 84 80 19
Tippah 2860 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2235 67 102 27
Tunica 1041 25 18 2
Union 4059 76 131 23
Walthall 1323 44 69 13
Warren 4316 119 170 37
Washington 5300 133 191 39
Wayne 2618 41 69 11
Webster 1143 32 61 12
Wilkinson 661 29 25 5
Winston 2262 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1607 36 82 22
Yazoo 3070 69 140 18
Total 310,349 7,175 10,442 1,974

 

