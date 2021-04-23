Mississippi coronavirus new case averages mostly steady across state

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages dipped slightly Friday with the latest numbers reported from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 212 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 310,349.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,175.

Through Friday morning, more than 930,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 23% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 726,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 230 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 233 with Friday’s update.

