Mississippi store employee arrested after officers find nearly $2,000 in merchandise stuffed in his vehicle

A dollar store employee was arrested Tuesday after officials say they found the man’s vehicle stuffed with nearly $2,000 of merchandise stolen from the store.

Oxford Police arrested Ellis Walker, 24 of Oxford, on a felony charge after being caught stealing from the store.

On May 4, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Dollar General on Old Sardis Road in reference to an on-duty employee stealing merchandise.

Once OPD arrived at the store, officers spoke with the store manager. Walker was identified as the employee in question.

After speaking with Walker, officers recovered the stolen, items, which totaled over $1,900 from Walker’s vehicle, according to OPD. The items were returned to the store and Walker was arrested without incident and charged with Embezzlement.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Walker a $1,000 bond.