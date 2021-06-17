New coronavirus cases in Mississippi remain flat as virus threat remains

Published 10:32 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained unchanged Thursday as the latest statistics were released by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 193 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 319,704.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,369.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated,

the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases remained at 118 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases remained at 118 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3074 86 83 16
Alcorn 3259 72 130 20
Amite 1263 42 57 9
Attala 2150 73 175 36
Benton 1023 25 46 10
Bolivar 4837 133 236 33
Calhoun 1741 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2105 59 60 15
Choctaw 791 18 2 0
Claiborne 1031 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1878 54 38 5
Coahoma 2987 84 129 12
Copiah 2999 66 83 11
Covington 2672 83 139 39
De Soto 22276 267 113 24
Forrest 7827 153 244 52
Franklin 850 23 40 4
George 2520 51 59 8
Greene 1318 33 53 6
Grenada 2640 87 154 32
Hancock 3866 87 69 14
Harrison 18407 317 490 70
Hinds 20677 421 805 131
Holmes 1903 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3051 78 135 24
Jackson 13689 248 241 35
Jasper 2221 48 43 2
Jefferson 662 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1080 33 9 1
Jones 8464 167 220 42
Kemper 966 29 44 9
Lafayette 6310 121 187 55
Lamar 6348 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7260 242 443 101
Lawrence 1310 24 27 2
Leake 2719 74 92 16
Lee 10056 176 222 42
Leflore 3515 125 236 52
Lincoln 4008 112 197 40
Lowndes 6509 150 258 63
Madison 10249 224 387 69
Marion 2712 80 158 24
Marshall 4573 105 65 15
Monroe 4155 135 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4061 179 203 59
Newton 2486 63 87 15
Noxubee 1280 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4660 98 222 36
Panola 4669 110 104 15
Pearl River 4604 147 194 38
Perry 1271 38 21 8
Pike 3369 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4253 73 86 13
Prentiss 2838 61 99 15
Quitman 822 16 0 0
Rankin 13880 282 393 61
Scott 3201 74 115 18
Sharkey 509 17 44 8
Simpson 2981 89 158 20
Smith 1640 34 68 8
Stone 1878 33 85 14
Sunflower 3394 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1800 41 50 7
Tate 3424 86 80 19
Tippah 2919 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2315 68 102 27
Tunica 1080 27 18 2
Union 4157 77 131 23
Walthall 1353 47 69 13
Warren 4440 121 169 37
Washington 5420 137 190 39
Wayne 2644 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 695 32 25 5
Winston 2299 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1678 40 82 22
Yazoo 3141 71 141 18
Total 319,704 7,369 10,507 1,984

