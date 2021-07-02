Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases were up 52% over the same period last week, state reports

Mississippi’s new, weekly COVID-19 coronavirus cases ended the week up more than 50 percent from last Friday’s weekly mark.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 242 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 322,186.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,419.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases was unchanged at 193 on Friday. By comparison, the 7-day average from last Friday, June 25, was just 127 cases, a move of more than 52%.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases was unchanged at 160 with Friday’s update. The 14-day average was up 30% over the prior period.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.