Mississippi’s two-week, new coronavirus cases hit more than three-month high; hospitalizations more than double

Published 11:38 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped again Wednesday to levels not seen in more than three months, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 641 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 325,713.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported five new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,456.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with the virus have more than doubled in the last two weeks. On July 1, the state reported 113 patients were hospitalized, with 36 in ICU beds and 12 on ventilators. By Monday the hospitalizations had spiked to 268 patients with 93 of them in ICU and 49 on ventilators.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. Statistically, Mississippi’s total population of unvaccinated residents is either at or near the lowest of any state in the country, depending upon which source is tracking it.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 357 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 281 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest number of new cases for a two-week period since March 26.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3215 87 83 17
Alcorn 3379 74 130 20
Amite 1294 43 57 9
Attala 2168 73 175 36
Benton 1030 25 46 10
Bolivar 4865 134 236 33
Calhoun 1758 32 36 6
Carroll 1231 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2141 60 60 15
Choctaw 803 19 2 0
Claiborne 1035 31 45 9
Clarke 1795 80 123 31
Clay 1902 54 38 5
Coahoma 3042 84 129 12
Copiah 3054 66 85 11
Covington 2732 83 139 39
De Soto 22586 276 113 24
Forrest 7984 156 245 53
Franklin 854 23 40 4
George 2551 51 59 8
Greene 1330 34 53 6
Grenada 2643 88 154 32
Hancock 3953 88 69 14
Harrison 18888 321 492 71
Hinds 21740 429 808 132
Holmes 1927 74 104 20
Humphreys 976 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3066 80 135 24
Jackson 13958 251 241 35
Jasper 2239 48 43 2
Jefferson 666 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1105 34 9 1
Jones 8543 169 221 42
Kemper 979 29 44 9
Lafayette 6366 124 187 55
Lamar 6483 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7317 243 444 101
Lawrence 1337 25 27 2
Leake 2753 74 92 16
Lee 10235 177 222 42
Leflore 3533 125 236 52
Lincoln 4045 114 197 40
Lowndes 6621 150 258 63
Madison 10466 227 391 70
Marion 2740 80 158 24
Marshall 4614 106 65 15
Monroe 4211 137 190 55
Montgomery 1298 44 54 9
Neshoba 4130 180 207 59
Newton 2517 64 87 15
Noxubee 1292 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4700 98 222 36
Panola 4684 112 104 15
Pearl River 4747 148 194 39
Perry 1294 38 22 8
Pike 3422 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4340 73 86 13
Prentiss 2906 61 99 15
Quitman 832 19 0 0
Rankin 14348 285 413 62
Scott 3240 74 115 18
Sharkey 511 18 44 8
Simpson 3066 89 158 20
Smith 1710 34 68 8
Stone 1971 36 85 14
Sunflower 3404 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1806 42 50 7
Tate 3448 88 80 19
Tippah 2950 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2339 69 102 27
Tunica 1096 27 18 2
Union 4214 79 131 23
Walthall 1374 47 69 13
Warren 4522 122 168 37
Washington 5465 139 190 39
Wayne 2667 42 69 11
Webster 1157 32 61 12
Wilkinson 705 32 25 5
Winston 2325 83 130 39
Yalobusha 1688 40 82 22
Yazoo 3223 71 143 18
Total 325,713 7,456 10,547 1,991



