FBI arrests contractor charged with driving truck onto Mississippi Air Force base, killing 1 airman, injuring 3 more

Published 8:38 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

By The Associated Press

A civilian contractor working on a U.S. Air Force base in Mississippi was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after he drove his vehicle into four airmen walking on a track, killing one of them, the FBI said.

Emmett J. Bennett, 24, of Biloxi also was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired in the Wednesday accident at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, the FBI said.

Bennett was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and narrowly avoided an accident with another vehicle when he crossed the northbound lane of a road on base and hit a light pole, FBI spokesperson Brett Carr said in a news release. Bennett’s car then hit the airmen, Carr said.

Prior to the accident, witnesses reported Bennett acting erratically, Carr said. The investigation into all factors leading up to the accident is ongoing.

The airman who died was assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler. Military officials said the airman’s name won’t be released until 24 hours after relatives are notified. No details were given about the three who were hurt.

Carr said the FBI has jurisdiction because the accident happened on federal property and Bennett is a civilian.

More News

Dangerous heat wave blankets Mississippi, expected to make it feel like temperatures up to 110 to 115

FBI arrests contractor charged with driving truck onto Mississippi Air Force base, killing 1 airman, injuring 3 more

At least one Mississippi school district may require all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19

Mississippi’s Sam Kendricks: I may be out of Olympics but ‘I’ll always be rooting for the red, white and blue’

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required